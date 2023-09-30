Templatemonster Presents Pet Shop WordPress Themes for Amazing Project

Creating a Pet Product Website: WordPress or WooCommerce with Templates.

Any business can have two formats at the same time. It is an offline and online space. For an online shop, it is enough to create a website. It is quite enough for a start. This article will teach you how to create a web resource for selling pet products. We also tell you how to choose a beautiful modern dog theme from TemplateMonster.

How to Use WordPress for Online Store

We introduce you to one of the most popular CMS in the world. With its help, you create sites of various types and manage them without programming knowledge and skills. CMS is an Internet resource engine. The developers provide it for free, and the code is open access. You adapt the functionality of the platform to your needs. Thanks to its convenience and ease of use, any person can master it and create a simple landing page or store. You find such ready-made pet shop WordPress themes on the TemplateMonster marketplace. It significantly facilitates the task of developing your business.

WordPress.org

If you decide to start the site yourself, this is your choice! Here you download the software, adjust the content, the presence of functions with plugins, and the server. To host your shop, you register a domain and consider hosting. You choose any provider that meets all the requirements: HostPapa, Bluehost, Hostinger, etc.

How to create a store?

You've heard of WooCommerce if you've used such a system for eCommerce. WooCommerce boasts many features to help you turn your small business into a large-scale marketplace.

Experts often compare WooCommerce with Shopify or BigCommerce. All these e-commerce platforms provide similar results. However, the first option is one of the most convenient and flexible. You install add-ons to expand the number of languages, currencies, payment gateways, etc. Thanks to the open code and many users, you find absolutely any necessary functionality. If there is none, you develop it manually. If you don't have a specialist, you hire a developer.

How to start working?

First, you need to install the appropriate platform. You do it in two ways. In the first case, everything is simple and fast. You register on the resource site and simply follow the system’s prompts. Secondly, you need to find installation instructions on the website of the chosen hosting provider.

The installation of WooCommerce is always the same, regardless of the program choice. You need to enter the admin panel, open the plugin's directory, and click on the install button next to the required add-on.

After installation, a setup wizard will appear, which will help you quickly select all the main parameters for running the shop. It is possible to change these settings at any time in the admin panel.

Pros and Cons of the WordPress Platform

This CMS has several advantages. Many users love her for that. In this section, we analyze in more detail all the pros and cons of the program for quickly creating sites.

Benefits

Convenience for the user

Using the system allows the site administrator to edit pages and add new content. It does not require knowledge of code and site management. Site owners can edit and maintain their web resources. You don't need to spend on web developers and designers.

Free

You operate the engine free of charge. You need to pay for hosting and plugins to extend the functionality.

Plugins

Another advantage of this CMS is the huge number of paid and free plugins that will help expand the functionality of your web resource. You don't have to write your code to add a tool. You just need to install the desired extension.

SEO optimization

The platform has many plugins for SEO. Users find it difficult to add a meta description and title. But such extensions help recognize the most frequently used words on your web pages. Use them as keys. You increase the ranking of your business in search engines.

Cons

Complexity of personalization

It is a flexible page editing tool. It is not like other systems for creating websites. If you are not an advanced user or have no programming skills, you may find it difficult to customize web pages. Sometimes you try to configure some functions, and other features break.

Vulnerability

This platform is open-source software. It opens up space for various hackers. Choose the right templates, plugins for your website, and a quality hosting provider to reduce this threat.

Renewal

The site works with many add-ons that must be compatible with the current engine’s version. The more extensions you use, the more likely you'll run into compatibility issues.

Pet Shop WordPress Themes from TemplateMonster

We provide several examples from TemplateMonster to reveal such CMS skins in the best way, to show all the advantages, quality, and modernity of the template.

Petgy

Here is a good example of modern design from the THTHEME vendor. From the first look at the home page, you are greeted with animated elements. While scrolling, you see how the content is gradually loaded. It is a lazy load functionality that ensures the optimization of your future resources and helps your store get up and running quickly. You have many interactive, bright, and attractive banners where you offer special discounts or new products. Operate a timer to convert customers into a purchase.

You edit the skin with the help of the convenient Elementor designer. It is compatible with plugins WooCommerce, Revolution Slider, WPML, MailChimp, Polylang, Yoast, Contact Form 7, etc. With Petgy you get the following features: Ajax, Canvas Animation, MegaMenu, Blog, Gallery, Parallax, Lazy Load effect, One click installation, Google map, etc.

Hgoro Equestrian and Horse Riding Club

It is a classic and minimalist version from the author THEMEBUZZ. It is perfect for everyone who deals with animals, raises them, breeds them, and provides relevant services. The home page shows a slider where you place the button with the video. The site also offers a subscription and has a corresponding form. The menu is concise and includes the main page titles. You add multiple levels as needed. It is also convenient when you have a special button to receive the quote. You also operate it to contact the manager of your company.

Pet Shop WordPress Themes FAQ

What Hosting Can You Use for Dog Themes WordPress?

The official portal lists general requirements you should follow: PHP version 7.4 or higher, MySQL version 5.7 or higher, or MariaDB version 10.2 or higher, HTTPS protocol, and running PHP programs on behalf of a user account. There is virtual hosting (Shared).

How to Get Dog Breeder WordPress Theme from TemplateMonster?

You register on the TemplateMonster website, then select the e-commerce template. Then you should fill in the billing details, proceed to the checkout, and pay for the order. After verification, you download the template from your account.

How to Get Pet Shop WordPress Theme Free Download?

You have the option to get some templates for free. To do this, you need to register on the MonsterOne website. Choose a plan All in One or All in One Pro, and pay for the tariff.

