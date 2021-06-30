Temple Mall and Yuet Tung China Works Present "The Colours of Guangcai" Campaign, Highlighted by the "Porcelain & Tea" Exhibition

Temple Mall is collaborating with Yuet Tung China Works, Hong Kong's first and only remaining hand-painted porcelain factory, to launch an exclusive celadon tableware set

-hung Bring out your inner potter with a not-to-be-missed painted porcelain workshop hosted by Guangcai masters from Yuet Tung China Works

HONG KONG, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A century-old cultural gem, Guangcai is a type of Cantonese porcelain painting listed as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage item. This summer, Temple Mall joins Yuet Tung China Works, Hong Kong's last-standing painted porcelain factory, in presenting "The Colours of Guangcai" campaign. This celebration of one of Hong Kong's artisanal traditions promises to put a colourful spin on life in the community and beyond.



Temple Mall joins Hong Kong’s last-remaining painted porcelain factory, Yuet Tung China Works, in presenting “The Colours of Guangcai” campaign, where a third-generation Guangcai artisan will put a colourful spin on Hong Kong’s Wong Tai Sin community

"Porcelain & Tea" Exhibition Sets the Scene

Yum cha, the Cantonese tradition involving tea and dim sum, is the quintessence of Hong Kong culture and has long been a weekend ritual among locals. In addition to delectable bites and brews, porcelain teaware - whose design has been deeply influenced by a mix of traditional Chinese and foreign cultures - is a focal point of Cantonese teahouse culture. Third-generation Guangcai artisan Tso Chi-hung from Yuet Tung China Works is tapped to host the "Porcelain & Tea" exhibition, a showcase event of "The Colours of Guangcai". The exhibition offers a close-up on the evolution of Guangcai by displaying a selected array of hand-painted teaware from the 1940s to the present in European-style scenes in the mall's atrium, providing memorable backdrops that set the scene for Instagram-worthy photos and selfies.

Exclusive Celadon Tableware Sets to Gift or Add to Your Collection

Two celadon tableware sets co-launched with Yuet Tung China Works are available for Temple Mall shoppers who spend a designated amount. A florid swipe of poised, elegant and prosperous peonies in full bloom comes to life on the "Blooming Bliss Tableware Set", while rows of picturesque landscapes pervade the "Landscape Celadon Bowl Duo", punctuated with Wong Tai Sin's signature pavilions and gazebos that recall reassuring moments in the neighbourhood. Both sets make a true collectible or a generous gift! Shoppers spending a designated amount via electronic payment methods at Temple Mall can redeem their receipts for a celadon tableware set from Yuet Tung China Works, exclusive offers from Chow Sang Sang and a $20 voucher from fashion merchants.

Hand-painted Porcelain Workshop Led by Guangcai Masters

Get crafty at the weekend with hand-painted porcelain workshops conducted by master artisans from Yuet Tung China Works, where visitors can try their hand at Guangcai painting and take home their own porcelain masterpiece!

Terms and conditions apply. Programmes are subject to change without prior notice.

Please visit Linkhk.com for details.

About Link

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 0823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock. From its home in Hong Kong, Link manages a diversified portfolio including retail facilities, car parks and offices spanning Hong Kong, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, London and Sydney. Link seeks to extend its portfolio growth trajectory and grasp expansion opportunities in different markets in pursuit of our medium-term target Vision 2025. For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com/

About Yuet Tung China Works

Yuet Tung China Works is the last-standing - and was once the largest - hand-painted porcelain factory in Hong Kong, employing up to 300 Guangcai artisans in its prime days. On the list of patrons are famous names, including the likes of Chris Patten and Lady MacLehose, who have procured customised commemorative porcelain. Local five-star hotels are also returning customers, notably The Peninsula Hong Kong, where tableware hand-crafted by Yuet Tung is featured in its lobby and its Michelin-starred Spring Moon restaurant. Today, the manufacturer mainly caters to a foreign clientele, especially Japanese tourists, thanks to increasing media coverage in recent decades.

Campaign details

Collection of Yuet Tung China Works celadon porcelain set

With a designated accumulated amount of spending at Temple Mall via electronic payment methods* during the promotion period, shoppers can redeem a designated number of original machine-printed receipts from different merchants for one Yuet Tung China Works celadon porcelain set (1,000 sets in total, available on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts).

Promotion period: 1 July 2021 until stock lasts

Redemption period: 23 July 2021 onwards

Redemption hours: 12 noon-8 pm

Redemption venue: Redemption booth, 1/F, Temple Mall North

Redemption Items

Gifts Redemption Method Landscape Celadon Bowl Duo (two 6-inch porcelain bowls per set) With accumulated spending of $3,200 or above at Temple Mall via electronic payment methods* in 3 consecutive days, shoppers can redeem 2-3 original machine-printed receipts^ from different merchants for one "Landscape Celadon Bowl Duo", exclusive offers from Chow Sang Sang and one $20 voucher from fashion merchants at Temple Mall. There are 500 sets in total, available on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts. Blooming Bliss Tableware Set (two 6-inch porcelain bowls & two 9-inch porcelain plates) With accumulated spending of $6,000 or above at Temple Mall via electronic payment methods* in 7 days, shoppers can redeem 2–7 original machine-printed receipts^ from different merchants for one "Blooming Bliss Tableware Set", exclusive offers from Chow Sang Sang and one $20 voucher from fashion merchants at Temple Mall. There are 500 sets in total, available on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts.

^ Electronic payment methods include Credit Card, EPS, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Tap & Go, AlipayHK, WeChat Pay, Octopus or other mobile payment applications

Yuet Tung China Works Presents: "Porcelain & Tea" Exhibition

Exhibition period: 1 July to 15 August 2021

Exhibition hours: 12 noon - 8 pm

Exhibition venue: Atrium, 1/F, Temple Mall North

"Guangcai Painted Porcelain" Workshop Details

During the promotion period, customers with successful registration and payment of $300 materials fees via KKday are entitled to one entry to the workshop upon presenting any original machine-printed receipt.

(160 places in total, 10 places per session, available on a first-come, first-served basis)

Dates: 3, 10, 17, and 24 July (Saturdays)

Time: 12 noon - 3 pm (45 minutes per session, 4 sessions per day)

Venue: 2/F, Temple Mall North (next to Fairwood)

Fee: $300 (with any original machine-printed receipt issued at Temple Mall presented on the day of workshop)

Size: 10 places per session (Participants aged 12 or below must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or above)

Register link: https://www.kkday.com/zh-hk/product/120628

Note: After the workshop, the porcelain pieces will undergo high-temperature firing in porcelain kilns at Yuet Tung China Works. They will be ready for collection after two to three weeks. Participants may decide to claim their porcelain piece straight after the workshop or have it fired at Yuet Tung China Works. For delivery enquiries, please contact the staff from the factory. Personal data collected is only for identity verification and contact purposes in compliance with related terms stipulated in the Personal Information Collection Statement. We will not use your personal data for direct marketing or other unrelated purposes. All information collected will be destroyed as soon as practicable after the activity ends.

