Temple Mall Mid-Autumn Special: 'Golden Autumn Lumiere' with 3.5-Metre-Tall Interactive Lantern

Chinese zodiac-inspired lantern display at Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple and Temple Mall, coupled with redemption campaigns, to celebrate 100 th anniversary of Sik Sik Yuen

3.5-metre-tall 'Golden Autumn Lumiere' interactive lantern installation to usher in a spectacle of light and shadow

First Temple Mall x Pierre Hermé Paris 'Pierre Hermé Paris Deluxe Mooncake Giftbox' is available exclusively at Temple Mall, while the Mid-Autumn Bazaar features almost 100 flavours of mooncakes

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a stone's throw away from Temple Mall, Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple is a go-to place for well wishes during special occasions. As Wong Tai Sin Temple celebrates the 100th anniversary this year, Temple Mall joins the Sik Sik Yuen Centennial Carnival at Wong Tai Sin Temple to launch a spectacular celebration replete with Chinese zodiac-inspired lanterns and gifts for redemption. A 3.5-metre-tall lantern installation, titled 'Golden Autumn Lumiere', will brighten up the mall, taking visitors on a wonderful journey of light and shadow.



The ‘Golden Autumn Lumiere’ campaign at Temple Mall features an Insta-worthy gigantic interactive light installation

Gigantic 'Golden Autumn Lumiere' Lantern Installation Creates an Interplay of Light and Shadow

Lanterns are a fixture of Mid-Autumn Festival. From 1 September to 4 October, the 3.5-metre-tall 'Golden Autumn Lumiere' interactive installation will set Temple Mall aglow with sky lanterns and mirror reflections. Plunge into this journey of light and shadow, where sky lanterns change colours in sync with people's movements.

In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple, Temple Mall joins the Sik Sik Yuen Centennial Carnival to brighten up both the temple and the mall with the dazzling display of Chinese zodiac-inspired lanterns. From 18th to 24th September, visitors joining the Sik Sik Yuen Centennial Carnival at Wong Tai Sin Temple who collect 9 stamps from booth games with the Carnival Passport can redeem a mini sky lantern.

Heavenly Delicacies from Renowned French Patisserie Available Exclusively at Temple Mall

Temple Mall and Pierre Hermé Paris, the 'Picasso of Pastry', come together for the first time to present the 'Pierre Hermé Deluxe Mooncake Giftbox' from 21 August onwards. Four premium flavours, including 'Hazelnut Praliné Mooncake', 'French Caramel with Sea Salt Mooncake', 'Madagascar Vanilla Mooncake' and 'Black Sesame with Milk Chocolate Mooncake', are featured for a heavenly combination of flavours and textures.

Clad in elegant violet, the giftbox comes in the delicate shape of a lantern, punctuated with golden accents for a touch of opulence. A delight for both the eye and the palate, the giftbox also features a light switch, which adds a romantic twist to the festive occasion as mesmerising rays of light radiate through the cut-out box.

In addition, the Mid-Autumn Bazaar starting on 1 September will feature almost 100 flavours of mooncakes, including 'Purple Sweet Potato and Shine Muscat Mooncake', 'Cheese and Peach Snowy Mooncake', 'Earl Grey Tea Custard Mooncake, 'Vegan Snowy Mooncake' and 'Taiwanese Taro Mooncake'. Durian-lovers will not want to miss out on the '70% Pure Musang King Durian-filling Snowy Mooncake', the 'D24 Durian Snowy Mooncake' and the 'D13 Durian Snowy Mooncake', which will all sweeten up their Mid-Autumn Festival.

Terms and conditions apply. The programme is subject to change without prior notice.

For more details about the event, please visit Linkhk.com.

About Link

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock. From its home in Hong Kong, Link manages a diversified portfolio including retail facilities, car parks and offices spanning Hong Kong, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, London and Sydney. Link seeks to extend its portfolio growth trajectory and grasp expansion opportunities in different markets in pursuit of our medium-term target Vision 2025. For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com/.