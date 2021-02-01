Temple Mall Presents "Blooming Bliss" CNY Campaign

A New Way to Make Wishes plus Festive Lucky Draw

Free virtual wishes to be hung on a 4.6-metre-tall peach blossom wishing tree

Giveaways will include a Chinese zodiac fortune forecast by Ling-ling Mak, plus the chance to win a gold ox and trendy gadgets worth $380,000 in a lucky draw

in a lucky draw Unique digitally printed DIY scented amulets

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Temple Mall is just a stone's throw from the Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple, an iconic tourist attraction and a go-to place for those seeking good fortune at the start of the Lunar New Year. In honour of its namesake, Temple Mall will ring in the Year of the Ox with the "Blooming Bliss" campaign, where tradition and technology will combine to usher in a prosperous year to come. In addition to creating a festive setting featuring a hip and playful digital garden of blessings, the mall will delight customers with a New Year lucky draw, with prizes including the coveted PlayStation 5 and auspicious New Year ornaments.



Temple Mall presents the “Blooming Bliss” Chinese New Year campaign, which will transform the mall into a digital garden of blessings.

Peach Blossom Wishing Tree and Motion-Sensing Pinwheels Bring Good Fortune

From 29 January to 28 February 2021, a 4.6-metre-tall "Blooming Bliss" wishing tree will transform the atrium at Temple Mall North into a hall of good fortune where customers can make their own virtual wishing tag and upload it to the massive screen on the canopy. Next to the wishing tree, the motion-sensing "Blessing Pinwheels", arranged in a floral formation, spin automatically as people pass by, sweeping in good luck and fortune alongside the 1.5-metre-tall gold pinwheel designed by Lukfook Jewellery.

Ling-ling Mak's Fortune Forecast and PlayStation 5 up for Grabs

It's smooth sailing into the New Year with Ling-ling Mak's Chinese zodiac fortune forecast. Customers spending $388 or more at the mall using electronic payment methods* will receive Mak's relationship, career, health and fortune forecast in the Year of the Ox under the peach blossom wishing tree. Meanwhile, the New Year lucky draw will reward customers with $380,000 worth of prizes, including gold ox ornaments and gold notes from Lukfook Jewellery, coveted gadgets including the PlayStation 5, Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20, as well as cash vouchers! What's more, customers who are Link's members or can show the lottery fortune-telling poetry printed by any temples can receive an extra chance for the lucky draw and fortune forecast.

DIY Scented Amulet to Keep Guard over Loved Ones

During the campaign, an amulet machine featuring a state-of-the-art digital printing function will be in place to create personalised scented amulets. Customers spending $888 or more at the mall using electronic payment methods on Saturdays and Sundays* will each receive a chance to make a New Year amulet. Customers can choose their own illustrations, messages and scents for a truly bespoke scented amulet, to be given as a heart-warming gift or kept as a lucky accessory.

*Electronic payment methods include credit card, EPS, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Tap & Go, AlipayHK, WeChat Pay, Octopus or other mobile payment applications.

Terms and conditions apply. The programme is subject to change without prior notice.

For more details about the event, please visit Linkhk.com.

About Temple Mall's "Blooming Bliss" Campaign

Dates: 29 January - 28 February 2021

Time: 11am - 8pm

Location: Temple Mall, 136 Lung Cheung Road Wong Tai Sin, Kowloon