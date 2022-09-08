TempraMed Launches VIVI Cap 3.0, the Most Advanced Insulin Cooler Travel Case

TempraMed has recently launched the VIVI Cap 3.0, which helps to keep all types of insulin at a constant safe temperature to ensure the medication is safe to use.

—

TempraMed, creators of the world’s most advanced insulin cooler travel case, is proud to announce their latest innovation, the VIVI Cap for all insulin pens. This insulin cooler helps to keep the insulin medication cool and safe to take. This technology has also helped ease the plans and planning for people with diabetes who are traveling.

VIVI Cap keeps the insulin at a safe temperature without any need for water or ice to cool it off. The insulin is protected at the required constant temperature thanks to the super insulation, self-activation, and heat-absorbing patented technology. This technology will absorb the heat when it is hot and release it back into the environment to ensure the insulin is safe.

The VIVI Cap is always ready to use anywhere and anytime without any need for batteries or charging. This product has been a game-changer for travelers that have diabetes. It helps protect the insulin against heat and cold in various environments and situations. The VIVI Cap is small and lightweight, and users can fit it with their insulin in their pockets or purse.

The new all-insulin model of VIVI Cap fits with all insulin pens and comes with a transparent cover that can be used to add another layer of insulin pen protection. VIVI Cap is so easy to use – just replace the insulin pen cap with VIVI Cap.







“TempraMed’s main purpose is to create easy-to-use, hassle-free solutions that help save patients' lives by protecting them from damaged medications,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Everyday pharmaceuticals are injected by hundreds of millions of patients worldwide, but as these medications are temperature sensitive, they might be damaged or compromised. The company's main mission aims to change that by protecting and managing temperature-sensitive medications up to the last mile.”

Interested users can find more information about VIVI Cap insulin cooler at the Tempramed website.

About Us: TempraMed develops, manufactures, and markets; validated, compact & maintenance-free smart personal storage solutions for injectable medications. By bringing to the market temperature regulating technology developed for space, TempraMed is filling an unmet need for people who inject medications and would like to live their lives spontaneously and with less hassles.

