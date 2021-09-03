‘Ten Minutes With’ Presents: Controversial Comedian Gilbert Gottfried

A Hilarious and Revealing Look into This Comedic Legend as Interviewed by Brian Kelsey

—

Gilbert Gottfried, a legend in the industry of comedy, is no

stranger to controversy. Gilbert recently sat down with Brian Kelsey, host of “Ten Minutes With” for an off-the-wall interview on the popular half-hour late night talk show. The result was nothing short of amazing and surprisingly revealing as well.

Prior to the interview, Brian took care of a little business, as he and co-host/producer Pete Scifo took a field trip to a dry cleaner called ‘Celebrity Cleaners’ in search of celebrities to invite on the show. Then as he does every episode, Brian reads a selection of rejection letters from celebrities who said ‘no’ to coming on the show.

Once the interview began, it was clear Gilbert was up for anything. They first talked about how Gilbert dropped out of high school to go into show business, and the consequences of that. The conversation then turned serious, but quickly back to hilarious, as Brian wanted to know if Gilbert tells jokes any differently because of the delicate and sensitive climate these days. Gilbert was famously fired from Aflac (a company

for which he did voiceovers for) in 2011 for telling an insensitive joke on stage. Gilbert told Brian like it is, stating ‘it’s insane, and it keeps getting more insane.’

Gilbert has been doing comedy since he was in high school, and has been in most every comedic movie you can think of, as well as lending his voice talents to hundreds of television shows, commercials, and movies including the voice of Iago in Disney’s Aladdin.

Brian founded his quirky talk show, “Ten Minutes With”, when he turned a crazy, but innovative, idea into reality. It all began when Brian started working for Howard Stern as a writer/producer many years ago. Even though Brian went on to host of a four-hour national talk show on Martha Stewart Living Radio, has made numerous appearances on shows like the Today Show and Martha Stewart, the former radio show host, craved more. One thing led to another until a dream was born. He debuted a one-of-a-kind celebrity-ish talk show in the confines of his garage in June of 2019. Not surprisingly, the show took off.

While the interview is not the only one Gilbert granted on the state of comedy, the chemistry between the host and guest is definitely present throughout the time they shared, sparking a unique impromptu of Gilbert’s hilarious impressions of famous actors to close out the interview.

