Ten years since its establishment, Joyce Divorce Company aims to optimize divorce counselling services.

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past 10 years, the company has built up a large client base and extensive network through a thoughtful and professional service attitude. In recent years, Hong Kong has experienced political turmoil and has been hit by epidemics. These are turbulent times. Demand for family dispute solutions has been rising dramatically as a result of the epidemic and the economic climate. As the firm celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, the company will be adding 15 new family counsellors to provide one-stop, 24-hour free online counselling services to help clients quickly understand the important issues of divorce.

Also, Joyce Divorce Company announces that YC Tung is recruited as the divorce company to oversee the firm's divorce program. She has over 18 years of experience in divorce proceedings in Hong Kong, mainland China divorce, alimony and property distribution. She is able to provide a high level of service to clients, utilizing her diverse past experience and knowledge, and effectively advising on divorce issues.

As we look ahead to our 10th anniversary, we are committed to enhancing our electronic communication with our clients by adding 15 new family counsellors to provide one-stop, 24-hour free online counselling services to help clients quickly understand the important issues of divorce.

About Joyce Divorce Company

The firm is capable of providing efficient services in various areas such as divorce proceedings (離婚手續), divorce lawyer recommendations (離婚律師), China divorce proceedings, alimony (贍養費), custody and property distribution. With over 10 years of experience, the firm has handled over 3,000 successful cases and is committed to providing quality services to clients.

Website: https://www.hkdivorces.com/