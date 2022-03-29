TENCEL(TM) brand and RCGD Global spotlight eco-couture at the Oscars(R) and unveil winning looks of the 2020 and 2021 Global Design Contest

LENZING, Austria, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TENCEL™ and RCGD Global (formerly known as Red Carpet Green Dress™) join hands for the third year to spotlight eco-couture at the 94th Academy Awards® (also known as "the Oscars"). Under the partnership, RCGD Global and TENCEL™ also unveiled the winning designs of the 2020 and 2021 Global Design Contest for the first time at a Pre-Oscars celebration in Los Angeles on March 25th.

"We are proud to partner with RCGD Global for the third year in greening up the Oscars and empowering rising designers through the global design contest. These events are major milestones in our goal to bridge the divide between luxury fashion and bringing positive impact to our planet. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of TENCEL™ this year, the ongoing collaboration supports our mission to provide brands and designers with sustainable solutions, focusing on enhancing circularity and achieving a completely transparent supply chain," said Harold Weghorst, Global Vice President of Marketing and Branding at Lenzing AG.

Bringing greener alternatives to the red carpet

Three custom-made gowns, made of bespoke fabrics from TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers and TENCEL™ Luxe filament yarn, have been featured on the Oscars red carpet.

Star of "Uncharted", "You" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina", Tati Gabrielle wore a custom HELLESSY off-shoulder cape gown made from an ivory TENCEL™ Lyocell textile with fringing that drips like frost.

Seasoned Broadway performer and star of the Best Picture nominated "West Side Story", Paloma Garcia Lee wears a custom Patrick McDowell gown in textiles made from TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers and linen in green.

Lifelong sustainability advocate and mother of Billie Eilish and Finneas, Maggie Baird wore a custom BENEDETTI LIFE gown in two black textiles made from TENCEL™ Luxe filament yarn and TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers respectively, and a blue fabric from carbon zero TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers.

Derived from sustainably sourced wood, TENCEL™ lyocell fibers are produced in a closed loop process and are fully biodegradable and compostable. Known for its natural comfort, fabrics made of the fibers are also gentle on skin with high tenacity and efficient moisture management.

As a vegan sustainable alternative to silk, TENCEL™ Luxe filament yarn give fabrics an exquisite sensual appeal with silky smoothness, liquid-like drape and color vibrancy. Produced using eco-responsible production processes, TENCEL™ Luxe filament yarn is also certified as biodegradeable and compostable, offering a circular solution to luxury fashion.

Empowering rising designers to go green

The winning designs of the 2020 and 2021 Global Design Contest, organized in partnership with RCGD Global and CLO, were unveiled publicly for the first time at a Pre-Oscars celebration on March 25th to sustainability advocates including Suzy Amis Cameron, Zoe Saldana, Paloma Garcia Lee, Haley Strode, Jeff Garner, and more.

"After two years of remote activity, it has been a pleasure to have our friends and supporters at our Pre-Oscars celebration to applaud fabrication and technological advances in the fashion industry alongside finally showcasing RCGD Global Design Contest winning looks. We are also thrilled to continuing the celebrations with our annual sustainable gowns created with TENCEL™ on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards®," said Samata Pattinson, CEO at RCGD GLOBAL.

Using fabrics with a blend of TENCEL™ Luxe filament yarn and cashmere, winner of the 2020 gown design, India-based designer Sanah Sharma curated a chic and majestic gown that shines with elegance.

Winner of the 2020 suit design, New York-based Jasmine Kelly Rutherford created a unique look using fabrics with a blend of TENCEL™ Luxe filament yarn and cashmere, bringing an exquisite twist to the classic tuxedo.

UK-based Yuriko Fukuda, 2021's womenswear winner, designed a bespoke look using fabrics made of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers and acetate, which gives a new meaning to LBD for red capet moments.

As a celebration of sustainable innovation in haute couture, the event also featured a "green" carpet made of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers with exhibits a pleasant, naturally gentle feel. Orignated from certified and controlled wood sources, the fibers are biodegradable and compostable.