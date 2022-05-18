TENCENT ANNOUNCES 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

HONG KONG, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Holdings Limited ("Tencent" or the "Company", 00700.HK), a leading provider of Internet value added services in China, today announced the unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter ("1Q2022") ended March 31, 2022.

1Q2022 Key Highlights

Revenues: stable YoY, non-IFRS[1] profit attributable to equity holders of the Company: -23% YoY

Total revenues were RMB135.5 billion (USD21.3 billion[2]), stable over the first quarter of 2021 ("YoY").

On a non-IFRS basis , which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items:

- Operating profit was RMB36.5 billion ( USD5.8 billion ), a decrease of 15% YoY. Operating margin decreased to 27% from 32% last year.

- Profit for the period was RMB26 .3 billion ( USD4 .1 billion), a decrease of 24% YoY. Net margin decreased to 19% from 26% last year.

- Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB25 .5 billion ( USD4.0 billion ), a decrease of 23% YoY.

- Basic earnings per share were RMB2.678 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB2.620 .

which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: - was ( ), a decrease of 15% YoY. Operating margin decreased to 27% from 32% last year. - was .3 billion ( .1 billion), a decrease of 24% YoY. Net margin decreased to 19% from 26% last year. - for the quarter was .5 billion ( ), a decrease of 23% YoY. - were . were . On an IFRS basis :

- Operating profit was RMB37.2 billion ( USD5.9 billion ), a decrease of 34% YoY. Operating margin decreased to 27% from 42% last year.

- Profit for the period was RMB23 .7 billion ( USD3.7 billion ), a decrease of 52% YoY. Net margin decreased to 18% from 36% last year.

- Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB23.4 billion ( USD3.7 billion ), a decrease of 51% YoY.

- Basic earnings per share were RMB2.455 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB2.404 .

: - Operating profit was ( ), a decrease of 34% YoY. Operating margin decreased to 27% from 42% last year. - Profit for the period was .7 billion ( ), a decrease of 52% YoY. Net margin decreased to 18% from 36% last year. - Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was billion ( ), a decrease of 51% YoY. - Basic earnings per share were . Diluted earnings per share were . Total cash were RMB304 .1 billion ( USD47.9 billion ) at the end of the period.

Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, "During the challenging first quarter of 2022, we implemented cost control initiatives and rationalised certain non-core businesses, which would enable us to achieve a more optimised cost structure going forward. We utilised tools such as Mini Programs, Tencent Meeting, and WeCom to help enterprises and consumers weather the resurgence of COVID-19 in China, and continued investing in strategic growth areas including enterprise software, Video Accounts and international games. Looking forward, we will sharpen our focus and sustain our innovation through challenges and cycles, and continue to create value for our users, partners, and society."

[1] Non-IFRS adjustments exclude share-based compensation, M&A related impact such as net (gains)/losses from investee

companies, amortisation of intangible assets and impairment provisions/(reversals), SSV & CPP, income tax effects and others [2] Figures stated in USD are based on USD1 to RMB6.3482

1Q2022 Financial Review

Revenues from VAS[3] were RMB72.7 billion for the first quarter of 2022, broadly stable compared to the first quarter of 2021. Domestic Games revenues decreased by 1% to RMB33.0 billion, as direct and indirect effects of the minor protection measures impacted active user and paying user counts. During the quarter, the incremental revenues generated by recently launched games, such as League of Legends: Wild Rift and Fight of The Golden Spatula, were largely offset by the decrease in revenues from games such as Moonlight Blade Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile. International Games revenues grew by 4% to RMB10.6 billion, reflecting an increase in revenues from games including VALORANT and Clash of Clans, partly offset by a decrease in revenues from PUBG Mobile as user spending normalised post-COVID. Social Networks revenues grew by 1% to RMB29.1 billion, reflecting increased revenue from our Video Accounts live streaming service, largely offset by decreased revenues from music- and games-related live streaming services.

Revenues from Online Advertising decreased by 18% to RMB18.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 on a year-on-year basis, reflecting weak demand from advertiser categories including education, Internet services and eCommerce, plus regulatory changes impacting the online advertising industry itself, partly offset by solid demand from the FMCG category, as well as our consolidation of Sogou's advertising revenue. Social and Others Advertising revenues decreased by 15% to RMB15.7 billion, primarily due to sharply lower advertising revenues from our mobile advertising network, which was particularly affected by the regulatory changes, partly offset by greater advertising revenues from Official Accounts, driven by the popularity of notification feeds ads. Media Advertising revenues decreased by 30% to RMB2.3 billion, reflecting lower advertising revenues from our media platforms including Tencent News and Tencent Video, partly offset by advertising revenue contribution from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 10% to RMB42.8 billion for the first quarter of 2022 on a year-on-year basis. FinTech Services year-on-year revenue growth moderated as COVID-19 resurgence in March 2022 impacted commercial payment volume. Business Services revenue recorded a mild year-on-year decrease, as we repositioned our IaaS service from revenue scale-up at all costs to self-sustained growth, and proactively reduced loss-making contracts.

Other Key Financial Information for 1Q2022

EBITDA was RMB38.3 billion, down 22% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB46.1 billion, down 13% YoY.

Capital expenditures were RMB7.0 billion, down 10% YoY.

Free cash flow was RMB15.2 billion, down 54% YoY.

As at March 31, 2022, net debt position totalled RMB11.0 billion. Fair value of our shareholdings[4] in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB606.0 billion (USD95.5 billion). During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 8.9 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately RMB3.0 billion (USD474 million).

[3] From the third quarter of 2021, we disclose revenues from Domestic Games and International Games as new sub-segments

under VAS, reflecting the increasing scale of our International Games business. Mobile games VAS revenues (including mobile

games revenues attributable to our Social Networks business) decreased by 3% year-on-year to RMB40.3 billion, while PC client

games revenues grew by 2% year-on-year to RMB12.1 billion for the first quarter of 2022. [4] Including those held via special purpose vehicles, on an attributable basis

Operating Metrics



As at 31 March 2022 As at 31 March 2021 Year- on-year change As at 31 December 2021 Quarter-on-

quarter change

(in millions, unless specified)











Combined MAU of

Weixin and WeChat 1,288.3 1,241.6 3.8% 1,268.2 1.6%











Mobile device MAU of QQ 563.8 606.4 -7.0% 552.1 2.1%











Fee-based VAS registered

subscriptions 239.1 225.7 5.9% 236.3 1.2%

Business Review and Outlook

Communication and Social

Within Weixin, Video Accounts continued to gain user traction with significant year-on-year growth in video views and time spent, bolstered by expansion in news, knowledge-based and entertainment content, as well as enhanced recommendation technologies. Mini Programs exceeded 500 million DAU and sustained rapid growth in gross merchandise value with deepened penetration in retail, dining and municipal services.

For QQ, we are enriching features for young users to better create, share and connect with each other. We provide avatar tools for users to create short videos featuring their customised Super QQ Show characters. Through Status update, users can choose to let their contacts see what videos or music they are consuming, so that their friends can access and stream the same content within QQ via Mini Programs.

Digital Content

Our fee-based VAS subscriptions increased 6% year-on-year to 239 million. We extended our market leadership in the long-form video streaming market with 124 million subscribers, leveraging IP adaptations of successful comics and novels. For music, subscription counts increased to 80 million, driven by high quality content as well as increased consumer willingness to subscribe for music services.

Domestic Games

Among our most popular and longer-established games, Honour of Kings, the top-ranked mobile game by DAU in China[5], released fewer commercially successful items during the Chinese New Year holiday period than in prior years, but its adult user base remained engaged. With the release of popular items inspired by the Chinese floral festival, Honour of Kings resumed year-on-year growth in its grossing receipts in March 2022. Peacekeeper Elite, the second-most popular mobile game by DAU in China[5], released its third anniversary update in April 2022, enhancing user engagement. We are also successfully expanding our presence in other key genres of games. Fight of The Golden Spatula, an auto battler genre game we released in August 2021, added new champions and game mechanics, and was the sixth most popular mobile game by DAU in China[5]. Return to Empire, a real-time strategy mobile game we launched in March 2022, became China's second most successful game in its genre by grossing receipts in April 2022[6].

[5] Source: QuestMobile, 1Q2022 [6] Source: data.ai

International Games

We believe that the mobile game industry outside China generally underwent a post COVID-19 normalisation downward in terms of user activities and spending in early 2022. PUBG Mobile experienced this pattern with a year-on-year revenue decline in the first quarter of 2022. However, our PC game VALORANT continued its robust performance with a growing user base and higher paying propensity. We also released titles in other key genres which generated favorable critical response. For example, Dune: Spice Wars, a real-time strategy PC game based on the popular sci-fi IP Dune and published by our subsidiary Funcom, entered into Early Access in April 2022. We and Electronic Arts have jointly developed Apex Legends Mobile, a hero shooter battle royale game based on one of the most successful new PC/console IPs in recent years, which was launched in May 2022.

Online Advertising

For 2022 second quarter-to-date, overall advertising sentiment remained weak as advertisers in categories such as FMCG, eCommerce and travel have reduced their spending significantly. Amid the difficult market environment, we continue to invest in our advertising system and are upgrading our machine learning infrastructure to process data more efficiently. The upgrade should enable us to deliver better targeting and conversion rates for advertisers

FinTech

Commercial payment activities have been weak since mid March 2022, due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in several cities in China, which negatively affected payment volume growth in categories such as transportation, dining services and apparel.

Cloud and Other Business Services

As we re-focused on healthy growth for Business Services, we scaled back loss-making activities, and concentrated resources on our PaaS solutions in areas such as video cloud and cybersecurity. Taking advantage of our accumulated experience in providing in-house interactive entertainment and video chat services, and our low-latency network infrastructure, we are increasingly migrating our clients from basic CDN (Content Delivery Network) services to sophisticated video-on-demand, live streaming and real-time communication solutions. According to Gartner, Tencent ranked first in China by CPaaS (Communication PaaS) revenues

[7]

. In cybersecurity, we expanded our client base across network, endpoint and business operation security solutions, fulfilling enterprises' growing needs for protection against cyber-attacks, and for cybersecurity compliance.

[7] Source: Gartner's "Market Share: All Software, Markets, Worldwide, 2021"

For other detailed disclosure, please refer to our website https://www.tencent.com/en-us/investors.htmlhttp://www.tencent.com/ir, or follow us via Weixin Official Account (Weixin ID: Tencent_IR)

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising service helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact IR@tencent.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated results of the Group prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain additional non-IFRS financial measures (in terms of operating profit, operating margin, profit for the period, net margin, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company, basic EPS and diluted EPS), have been presented in this press release. These unaudited non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Group's financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may be defined differently from similar terms used by other companies.

The Company's management believes that the non-IFRS financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information to assess the performance of the Group's core operations by excluding certain non-cash items and certain impact of M&A transactions. In addition, non-IFRS adjustments include relevant non-IFRS adjustments for the Group's major associates based on available published financials of the relevant major associates, or estimates made by the Company's management based on available information, certain expectations, assumptions and premises.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

RMB in millions, unless specified















Unaudited

Unaudited

1Q2022 1Q2021

1Q2022 4Q2021 Revenues 135,471 135,303

135,471 144,188 VAS 72,738 72,443

72,738 71,913 Online Advertising 17,988 21,820

17,988 21,518 FinTech and Business Services 42,768 39,028

42,768 47,958 Others 1,977 2,012

1,977 2,799 Cost of revenues (78,397) (72,668)

(78,397) (86,371) Gross profit 57,074 62,635

57,074 57,817 Gross margin 42% 46%

42% 40% Interest income 1,737 1,614

1,737 1,703 Other gains, net 13,133 19,521

13,133 86,199 Selling and marketing expenses (8,058) (8,530)

(8,058) (11,616) General and administrative expenses (26,669) (18,967)

(26,669) (24,380) Operating profit 37,217 56,273

37,217 109,723 Operating margin 27% 42%

27% 76% Finance costs, net (1,935) (1,367)

(1,935) (1,863) Share of (loss)/profit of associates and joint ventures, net (6,280) 1,348

(6,280) (8,267) Profit before income tax 29,002 56,254

29,002 99,593 Income tax expense (5,269) (7,246)

(5,269) (3,888) Profit for the period 23,733 49,008

23,733 95,705 Net margin 18% 36%

18% 66% Attributable to:









Equity holders of the Company 23,413 47,767

23,413 94,958 Non-controlling interests 320 1,241

320 747











Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity

holders of the Company 25,545 33,118

25,545 24,880











Earnings per share for profit

attributable to equity holders of

the Company

(in RMB per share)









- basic 2.455 5.020

2.455 9.957 - diluted 2.404 4.917

2.404 9.788

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

1Q2022 1Q2021 Profit for the period 23,733 49,008 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:



Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of associates and joint

ventures (50) 288 Transfer of share of other comprehensive income to profit or loss upon

disposal and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures - (3) Net losses from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income (16) - Currency translation differences (4,461) (5,908) Other fair value gains 3,217 1,163





Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures 187 381 Loss from changes in fair value of assets held for distribution (17,130) - Net (losses)/gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair

value through other comprehensive income (58,850) 18,483 Currency translation differences (142) 207

(77,245) 14,611 Total comprehensive income for the period (53,512) 63,619 Attributable to:



Equity holders of the Company (52,277) 63,756 Non-controlling interests (1,235) (137)

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

1Q2022 4Q2021 1Q2021 EBITDA (a) 38,283 36,568 49,355 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 46,102 42,267 52,927 Adjusted EBITDA margin (b) 34% 29% 39% Interest and related expenses 2,103 2,188 1,726 Net (debt)/cash (c) (11,035) (20,243) 5,581 Capital expenditures (d) 6,971 11,661 7,734

Note: (a) EBITDA is calculated as operating profit minus interest income and other gains/losses, net, and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment, investment properties as well as right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets and land use rights. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus equity-settled share-based compensation expenses. (b) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. (c) Net (debt)/cash represents period end balance and is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus term deposits and others, minus borrowings and notes payable. (d) Capital expenditures consist of additions (excluding business combinations) to property, plant and equipment, construction in progress, investment properties, land use rights and intangible assets (excluding video and music content, game licences and other content).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited Audited

As at March 31, 2022

As at December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment 61,560

61,914 Land use rights 18,451

17,728 Right-of-use assets 22,091

20,468 Construction in progress 6,529

5,923 Investment properties 589

517 Intangible assets 178,712

171,376 Investments in associates 309,630

316,574 Investments in joint ventures 6,509

6,614 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 197,161

192,184 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 189,993

250,257 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 37,093

37,177 Other financial assets 4,222

1,261 Deferred income tax assets 27,616

26,068 Term deposits 21,124

19,491









1,081,280

1,127,552







Current assets





Inventories 2,712

1,063 Accounts receivable 52,774

49,331 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 69,961

65,390 Other financial assets 1,568

1,749 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 11,742

10,573 Term deposits 82,604

83,813 Restricted cash 2,691

2,476 Cash and cash equivalents 188,826

167,966 Assets held for distribution -

102,451









412,878

484,812







Total assets 1,494,158

1,612,364











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued) RMB in millions, unless specified









Unaudited Audited



As at March 31, 2022

As at December 31, 2021 EQUITY







Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company







Share capital

-

- Share premium

71,817

67,330 Treasury shares

(1,222)

- Shares held for share award schemes

(4,686)

(4,843) Other reserves

9,094

73,901 Retained earnings

702,856

669,911













777,859

806,299









Non-controlling interests

67,418

70,394









Total equity

845,277

876,693









LIABILITIES







Non-current liabilities







Borrowings

148,467

136,936 Notes payable

135,465

145,590 Long-term payables

9,377

9,966 Other financial liabilities

5,783

5,912 Deferred income tax liabilities

12,524

13,142 Lease liabilities

17,981

16,501 Deferred revenue

4,562

4,526













334,159

332,573









Current liabilities







Accounts payable

112,512

109,470 Other payables and accruals

48,437

60,582 Borrowings

21,656

19,003 Notes payable

9,515

- Current income tax liabilities

13,968

12,506 Other tax liabilities

2,456

2,240 Other financial liabilities

3,326

3,554 Lease liabilities

5,927

5,446 Deferred revenue

96,925

87,846 Dividends payable for distribution in specie

-

102,451













314,722

403,098









Total liabilities

648,881

735,671









Total equity and liabilities

1,494,158

1,612,364