Tencent Cloud and AMD join forces to launch StarLake servers powered by AMD EPYC (TM) processors in Southeast Asia

Newly launched servers for hyperscale data centers cover Southeast Asian region with high-performance, cost-competitive and energy-saving processor

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its collaboration with leading semiconductor company AMD to introduce StarLake servers powered by AMD EPYC™ processors for hyperscale data centers in Southeast Asia. The collaboration further highlights Tencent Cloud's commitment to providing safe, stable and high-performance infrastructure products and services for the cloud era.

StarLake is the first-ever self-developed server released by Tencent Cloud in 2019, and was amped up by the establishment of the StarLake lab in 2020. The lab focuses on creating a diversified technology ecosystem and high-quality products, allowing it to become the source of new technologies for corporate IT requirement. Also used in dozens of Tencent's own business scenarios, Tencent Cloud has accumulated a substantial amount of experience in AMD platform adoption, with a large AMD platform deployment in China resulting to overall performance boost and cost-reduction.

The StarLake cloud servers were made available to offer better performance points for the virtual machines (VM) public cloud market, and is designed and ideal for running private cloud workloads. It also helps save power via efficient heat radiation, with a thermal resistance that is 35% lower than general and a radio of fan power consumption as low as 2.14%. Living up to Tencent Cloud's safe, secure, stable and high-quality standards, StarLake is packed with key features such as:

A streamlined, cloud-native server architecture with 20% less components than traditional, high-performance optimized CPU.

Lower power consumption with thermosiphon heat dissipation.

40-50% lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) with hardware failure rate and downtime reduced by 20%.

Tamper-proof design based on Trusted Chain.

Boosting StarLake's power, AMD has provided the high-performance, cost-competitive and energy-saving AMD EPYC™ processors for use. The highly acclaimed processors are known for its valuable way of maximizing performance for memory bound codes and increasing density of VMs per rack which can enable software savings.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "As a demonstration of Tencent Cloud's dedication to always providing cloud products and services through highly compatible architecture as well as simple and reliable design, we are pleased to announce our technology collaboration with AMD, a multinational developer of computer processors and technologies. By working hand in hand, we can provide users with the StarLake server with higher performance, reasonable price and lower power."

"We are pleased to be working with Tencent Cloud with the launch of their StarLake servers across Southeast Asia", said Peter Chambers, Managing Director, APAC for AMD. "Powered by AMD EPYC processors, Tencent Cloud helps to deliver a modern cloud environment to end users with leading performance capabilities, impressive price for performance, high levels of efficiency and advanced security features."

