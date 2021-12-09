Tencent Cloud and Japan Airlines Announce Collaboration on Smart Transportation Solutions Ahead of Post-Pandemic Inbound Demand

Developed on Tencent Cloud, the JAL Weixin Mini Program consolidates the functions of ticket sales and reservation, payment, flight information search and promotional activities targeting Chinese tourists

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of a global leading internet and technology company Tencent, today announced its collaboration with Japan Airlines (JAL), Japan's flag carrier, providing the "Smart Transportation Solutions" with the aim of strengthening Japan's tourism business, which is being anticipated to recover and grow in the post-pandemic era.

Tencent Cloud's smart transportation solutions aim to build a "people-centric" system, focusing on four specific aspects: construction, management, operations and services. Leveraging Tencent's unparalleled cloud technology and network to reach a wide audience of travelers, the JAL Weixin Mini Program developed on Tencent Cloud will provide excellent smart travel options for Chinese tourists and more efficient and intelligent services for governments and businesses.

With the JAL Weixin Mini Program, Chinese tourists and those that currently reside in Japan can reserve and purchase flight tickets as well as search flight information directly on Weixin, one of the most widely used communications and social services in China with more than 1.2 billion monthly active users. Meanwhile, JAL can also leverage Tencent Cloud's Smart Transportation Solutions including Weixin Official Accounts and social ads to maximize promotional activities targeting Chinese travelers, further expanding its presence in the Chinese tourism market.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit countries all over the globe, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Japan had reached a record high of 9.59 million. The impact of the ongoing pandemic has been affecting tourism in Japan since 2020, although the country's appeal to Chinese tourists remains to be significant – which is expected to lead to a resurgence of Japan as a popular travel destination in the foreseeable future.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Tencent Cloud is pleased to be collaborating with JAL, as we continue to provide advanced cloud infrastructure and solutions in the tourism, retail and entertainment industries around the world. Adding to our growing number of successes across various markets, we look forward to reaping the benefits of the high-quality services we are providing in Japan. We aim to make more Chinese tourists know more about JAL by providing cutting-edge technology and comprehensive services, utilizing our expertise and achievements over the years."

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider that integrates Tencent's infrastructure-building capabilities with the advantages of its massive user platform and ecosystem. Tencent Cloud provides global access and a rich array of services to governments and organizations that need advanced infrastructure and a resilient environment, such as those in the online games, live broadcast, and financial services sectors.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.