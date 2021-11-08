Tencent Cloud Boosts Japanese Communication App SAIL Users Experience Through Online Video Conversations

Tencent Real-Time Communication allows language learners to interact with Japanese speakers around the world with high-performance features

HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its collaboration with the online communication app SAIL to enhance the experience of app users learning Nihongo, Japan's national language. Connecting learners to Japanese speakers from all over the world through Tencent Cloud Real-Time Communication (TRTC) features, the SAIL app is now boosted with improved video call performance and equipped with resources that will allow its service to go international.

Operated by the company Helte in Japan, SAIL provides users with the opportunity to communicate Nihongo through one-on-one online videos. With Tencent Cloud's support, the app's users can now fully utilize high-quality and high-performance video calls to meaningfully interact about culture, customs and lifestyle with Japanese conversation partners within an age range from their teens to their 90s.

Backed by Tencent's unparalleled experience in network and audio/video technologies, TRTC provides SAIL with stable and secure multi-person audio/video calls as well as low-latency interactive live streaming solutions. Furthermore, TRTC's cost-effective services and global network allows SAIL to store live video directly to video on demand through TRTC-VOD, further elevating the SAIL app's user experience.

The emergence of the SAIL app service, which is currently available in 128 countries and used by Japanese fans worldwide, is in line with key trends on online education in Japan and all over the globe. Recent studies indicate an increased emphasis on digital innovation in the field of education due to COVID-19, with the e-learning market estimated to be worth US$398 billion by 2026[1].

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Tencent Cloud is pleased to be contributing to the services of Helte's SAIL online language education app by providing its users a fuller experience via high-quality calls and conversations. As Japanese culture, along with its national language Nihongo, continues to be of significant importance to millions of people around the globe, Tencent Cloud looks forward to connecting more Japanese speakers and learners of all ages and from various locations and to becoming a platform for meaningful conversations and cultural exchanges via the SAIL app."

Manabu Goto, CEO of SAIL, said, "One of SAIL's biggest goals is to connect Nihongo learners to Japanese speakers and help them make interactions that are as meaningful as it is educational. Through the help of Tencent Cloud, we are able to achieve this goal even further by accessing resources and features that allow for smooth, stable and low-latency calls and live streaming solutions all over the globe."

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider that fuses Tencent's infrastructure-building capabilities with the advantages of its massive user platform and ecosystem. Tencent Cloud was recently named Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Best Practice Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in Global Cloud Industry. It has also earned more than 20 international certifications, including but not limited to ISO22301, ISO27001, ISO20000, ISO9001, Trusted Cloud Services, CSA STAR, the Outsourced Service Provider Audit Report (OSPAR) standard and the Multi-Tier Cloud Security Standard (MTCS SS).

Note:

[1] According to '5 Educational App Development Trends For The Year 2021' published by Key to Study.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.