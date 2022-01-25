Tencent Cloud Collaborates with Kydon Group to Offer Cloud Computing and Cutting-edge Technology Courses in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, and Kydon Group, Asia's leading digital learning agency headquartered in Singapore, today announced the collaboration to jointly develop and offer cloud computing and other cutting-edge technology courses to learners in Southeast Asia. The first program is expected to be rolled out in Singapore and Indonesia from Q2, 2022 onwards.

With more technologies and capabilities becoming available as services through cloud, this collaboration will help to meet the high demand for tech talents in Singapore and the region. For a start, the joint training curriculum will cover three courses under Tencent Cloud Certification Programs (including Practitioner, Solutions Architect, SysOps courses and more). These online certification programs by Tencent Cloud are designed to provide cloud practitioners with access to insights and knowledge they can use to hone their craft in areas including cloud solutions for game developers, audio and video solutions, Weixin Mini Program, among others.

Krittee Manoleehagul, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for Southeast Asia, said, "Tencent Cloud is excited to collaborate with Kydon Group to roll out technology courses in Southeast Asia. In this age of global digitalization, we see a spike in demand for internationally recognized tech talents in the cloud field. As a leading cloud service provider, we are committed to nurturing, training and cultivating talents for the industry in this region."

David Yeo, CEO and Founder of Kydon Group, said, "As digitalization hastens across all industries, the demand for tech talent is not able to keep up with supply. An EdTech company for workforce training and development, Kydon is uniquely positioned to work alongside Tencent Cloud and other technology partners to create a best-in-class curriculum and delivery system that is scalable, sustainable, and adapted to the growing needs of Singapore and the region. We are excited to collaborate with Tencent Cloud to help train and develop both current and the next generation of technology workforce who are invaluable to the economic transformation happening right now."

Kenneth Siow, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and General Manager for Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, Tencent Cloud International, added, "By joining hands with Kydon, Tencent Cloud is confident that our collaboration will impact the regional technology community in many positive ways. Moving forward, we will also continue our efforts to explore collaboration with more training partners and to support the digitalization journey of enterprises across industries."

The courses are designed to be taught both online and offline in the classroom experiential learning activities. The online portion will be hosted on Kydon's online teaching and learning platform, ZilLearn. Classroom sessions are also conducted for test preparation and proctored online examinations will be conducted for qualification certifications which learners can look forward to when they graduate from the program. Tencent Cloud courses will also be part of ZilLearn+, a Singapore SkillsFuture Credit supported online micro-learning subscription plan offering more than 10,000 lessons that helps learners achieve career agility. Learners can also take Tencent Cloud Certification Exams on Kryterion and earn credentials in the forms of digital badges by Credly. These digital badges can be displayed on digital platforms and across all social media communication channels.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.

About Kydon

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Singapore, Kydon is a leading digital learning technology company in Asia. Kydon's mission is to shape the future of learning, with cutting edge e-learning solutions that empower people to reskill, upskill and quickly adapt to the new digital economy. With a mandate to make learning scalable, sustainable and adaptable, the company maintains a strong focus on EduTech research and development to design meaningful new products for the evolving industry. For a decade, Kydon has served a wide spectrum of clients across Asia, ranging from government agencies, enterprises, educational institutions to non- profit organizations. Products under the Kydon Group include ZilLearn and LEARNTech Asia.

For more information about Kydon, please visit: https://kydongrp.com/

About ZilLearn

Launched in 2020, ZilLearn is Kydon's learning and employability platform that provides users with a "zillion" possibilities to upskill and reskill. The AI-powered platform features a range of smart tools and leverages on big data and blockchain technology to provide today's learners with relevant and contextualised online courses in line with industry and business needs. Employing targeted learning channels and a mobile-first design, ZilLearn enables learning anytime, anywhere. It features EduTech content such as learning content retrieval, learning roadmaps, gamified learning, one- on-one coaching and live streaming, amongst others. To create a vibrant community of lifelong learners, the platform also enables user-generated courses by providing industry experts and trainers with a powerful content authoring tool to enable large- scale and rapid creation of online courses. In August 2021, ZilLearn+ was one of three initiatives in SkillsFuture Singapore's pilot programme to support subscription-based online learning platforms.

For more information about ZilLearn, please visit: https://about.zillearn.com