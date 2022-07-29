Tencent Cloud EdgeOne Launched to Provide Integrated Security Protection and Network Performance Services for Global Businesses

A unified, fast, reliable and secure upgraded one-stop platform that integrates Tencent's years of experience in network performance and security

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the rapid development of enterprise digitalization, new edge computing scenarios and applications have now begun emerging in various industries. Drawing from more than 20 years of experience in technology solutions, Tencent Cloud today announced the launch of Tencent Cloud EdgeOne – an upgraded one-stop platform that integrates Tencent's experience in network performance and security with high efficiency and stability for global enterprises.



Eric Cheng (General Manager of Tencent Security), Lex Liu (General Manager of Wesing), Tommy Li (Vice President of Tencent Cloud), Herman Zhao (Assistant General Manager of Regional Publishing), Baal Feng (General Manager of Global DevOps at Tencent Games), Ligle Lin (Vice General Manager of International Products at Tencent Cloud) today announced the launch of Tencent Cloud EdgeOne (From left to right)

In 2021, given the unprecedented surge of short-video and live steaming businesses globally, Tencent Cloud launched the RT-ONE™ network[1] to build a foundation of the most comprehensive audio and video communication network in order to meet market needs. To further enhance corporate customers' cyber-security, Tencent Cloud has applied its security technology to the RT-ONE™ network by introducing an upgraded, highly integrated one-stop platform. The new platform offers cutting-edge security capabilities, creating integrated services to fulfil businesses' requirements on network speed and security features.

Leveraging Tencent Cloud's over 2,800 global acceleration nodes across more than 70 countries and regions, Tencent Cloud EdgeOne allows users to enjoy high-quality network performance without compromising their security. It also features the following advantages:

Moves the services to the edge nodes closer to end-users and provides layer-3 (Network), layer-4 (Transport), layer-7 (Application) protection as well as acceleration services to the global market. It also highlights a unified dashboard that greatly reduces the configuration workload and saves time for customers.

Provides a set of dedicated interconnections to accelerate traffic between Tencent Cloud EdgeOne and Origin Server. Additionally, it integrates the domain name system (DNS), which ensures stable and high-performance DNS resolution, and greatly reduces the latency for static and dynamic data.

Integrates security features and technologies based on Tencent's experience in security for over two decades, including but not limited to DDoS protection (Anti-DDoS), web protection (Web Application Firewall), bot management and behavior analysis ( Tencent Cloud bot program management), and adaptive rate-limiting, among others. It deploys security functions on edge nodes closer to users, detecting and mitigating malicious requests before they hit application services.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "With the emergence of technologies such as cloud computing, big data, AI, blockchain, Web3 and the Internet of Things, the digital transformation of enterprises is now considered to be essential. Relying on Tencent's own security business operation experience of serving 1 billion users, we are excited to see how Tencent Cloud EdgeOne provides users an unprecedented, high-quality and highly reliable network experience as they safeguard their security at the same time."

Tommy Li, Vice President of Tencent Cloud, said, "Tencent Cloud EdgeOne can be summarized by an acronym using one word: ACROSS. It stands for Advanced technology; exclusive Connectivity; Real-time service; Optimization of data; Smart application; and Security protection. Enterprises that are adapting to the growing digitalization trend are experiencing common problems such as network latency, congestion, and security threats. By applying our sophisticated security technology to our RT-ONE™ network, the new platform Tencent Cloud EdgeOne provides lower latency and built-in security features with outstanding performance, giving businesses and organizations reliable services to address their concerns."

Applications of Tencent Cloud EdgeOne in various industries

Global businesses, ranging from commerce, retail, financial service, content and news to the gaming, media, audio and video sector, can now enjoy the benefits of using Tencent Cloud EdgeOne. One of the integrated solution's recent major clients is a popular online video-on-demand platform in China, which addressed its issues including degraded user experience, malicious SEO, bot cheating/scamming and content piracy with Tencent Cloud EdgeOne. The platform successfully reduced the video's loading time by 40 percent, and resource response delay by 50 percent.

Cyberattacks in the e-commerce industry cause business disruption and affect user experience. To avoid the risk of damage due to cyberattacks, an online e-commerce platform – which needs to carry out hundreds of billions of daily operations including user account management, activities, billing analysis and other modules – made use of Tencent Cloud EdgeOne to successfully defend against Challenge Collapsar (CC) attacks with peak traffic for over 9 million QPS (queries per second).

During a new game release by one of the world's biggest game publishers, security and network capabilities were put to the test when it attracted more than one million users. Tencent Cloud EdgeOne adopted a distributed strategy of preloading and provided DDoS attack protection, web protection, rate limiting, and robot behavior interception capabilities, ultimately helping the new game to achieve 100% success in downloads with zero business interruption.

Eric Cheng, General Manager of Tencent Security, said, "At Tencent Cloud, we aim to make user access more efficient, and make business more secure as they go full throttle with their digitalization journey. With the launch of Tencent Cloud EdgeOne, we now have a unified, fast, reliable, and secure platform that can detect and defend against attacks earlier, mitigating malicious traffic right on edges before they reach our data center."

Baal Feng, General Manager of Global DevOps at Tencent Games, said, "The global gaming market enjoys an enormous potential, and is expanding rapidly. As more opportunities arise, so do the challenges, such as addressing the extremely high demands for download speed and latency. Network quality determines the download speed and user experience, and Tencent Cloud EdgeOne is now here to provide an integrated service that ensures these demands are met, without compromising security."

With the rapid development of the global digital economy, digital innovation and transformation have expanded from the internet to traditional industries, and has fully blossomed in the development and investment of cross-border e-commerce, games and other independent applications. Meanwhile, the high requirements for business performance and security protection are significant factors for the digital transformation of enterprises. Tencent Cloud aims to continue exporting high-level security capabilities, providing global partners with safe, stable, extremely fast, and professional edge-integrated security services, and reliably assisting enterprises in their digital journey.