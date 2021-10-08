Tencent Cloud Highlights Cloud-Based Game Solutions and Services in Melbourne International Games Week

Tencent Cloud's secure, high-quality and high-performance solutions showcased in Asia Pacific's largest digital games convention

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today celebrates its participation in Melbourne International Games Week 2021, having highlighted its solutions and capabilities that address gamers' and game developers' demands and needs in the annual event. Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) is Asia Pacific's largest digital games convention attended by practitioners from the game industry, games enthusiasts, the general public and educators.

Backed by Tencent's years of experience in the game industry, underlined by its publishing of some of the most popular video games worldwide, Tencent Cloud on October 8 puts the spotlight on its commitment to providing game developers and publishers the much-needed tools to build and operate a high-quality, stable and secure game environment.

With the goal of addressing common gaming-related challenges, such as cheaters and gold farmers that ruin gamers' experience; lags, delays and poor sound quality, and high difficulty for global release and testing, Tencent Cloud showcased its high-quality, reliable and secure solutions that will benefit the gaming community in Australia, including:

Game Server Elastic-scaling (GSE), a solution that provides dedicated game server hosting services for the deployment and scaling of stateful games. It supports service discovery, flexible server scaling, and optimal resource scheduling. GSE helps developers quickly build a stable and low-latency deployment environment for multiplayer games while reducing OPS costs, and is ideal for games that need to remember data such as battle servers and push notifications in FPS, MOBA, turn-based games, MMORPG, table games, and more.

Game Multimedia Engine (GME), which allows for a one-stop gaming voice solution. It features in-depth optimization for different gaming scenarios and types such as casual, social, MOBA, MMORPG and FPS, and supports multi-player voice chat, 3D location voice, voice messaging and speech-to-text conversion and can be easily accessed with a simple SDK, meeting game developers' various gaming voice needs.

Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE) with 24/7 security protection capabilities, supporting comprehensive multi-dimensional protection and detection and helping mobile game providers quickly cope with game security issues such as cheating and tampering. It also guards the game client from malicious tampering, debugging and injection, invalidates vicious modifiers and protects game memory data integrity.

Global Application Acceleration Platform (GAAP), which lets users access the origin server through a high-speed connection with the aid of the nearest node to use Tencent Cloud's backbone interconnection, helping eliminate the stutters and latency experienced by global users when accessing businesses. Equipped with a graphical configuration interface, GAAP allows game developers to create and use high-speed connections on their business' origin server within minutes and view connection operational conditions in the console.

TcaplusDB, enabling games on global and regional servers to scale and merge with no downtime, making it suitable for sustaining rapid business growth and long-tail OPS. It also comes equipped with a comprehensive set of features including high availability, disaster recovery, backup and rollback, ensuring 24/7 data storage with 99.999% reliability.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud, said, "Tencent Cloud's game solutions are ready, available and capable to address all challenges faced by game developers in Australia. Thus, we ultimately aim for an improved and unparalleled experience for all gamers across the continent. We hope that through our participation and by introducing our wealth of gaming ecosystem resources and capabilities, we can further our mission of making game development easier around the world."

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider that fuses Tencent's infrastructure-building capabilities with the advantages of its massive user platform and ecosystem. Tencent Cloud provides global access and a rich array of services to governments and organizations that need advanced infrastructure and a resilient environment, such as those in the online games, live broadcast and financial services sectors.

As a strong testimony to Tencent Cloud's top-notch security standard and competitive services in the global cloud computing industry, Tencent Cloud was recently named Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Best Practice Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in Global Cloud Industry. It has also earned more than 20 international certifications, including but not limited to ISO22301, ISO27001, ISO20000, ISO9001, Trusted Cloud Services, CSA STAR, the Outsourced Service Provider Audit Report (OSPAR) standard and the Multi-Tier Cloud Security Standard (MTCS SS).