Tencent Cloud Launches First Internet Data Center in Brazil to Fulfill Increasing Demand for Digitalization in Latin America

Tencent Cloud highlights commitment to global digitalization in newly launched data center covering Brazil and other Latin American countries

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving its momentum of providing high-standard, highly reliable and highly stable cloud services all over the world, Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of Tencent, today announced the launch of its first Internet Data Center (IDC) in São Paulo, Brazil. The addition of the new data center to Tencent Cloud's globe-spanning network across 27 regions and 68 availability zones marks its official entry to the Latin American market and highlights the company's commitment to worldwide digitalization.

The opening of Tencent Cloud's first Internet Data Center in Brazil aims to meet the growing digitalization demand in the country and across Latin America. Additionally, Tencent Cloud's entry into Brazil will support the growth of Brazilian and other Latin America-based businesses into the Chinese and APAC markets through seamless data integration with their mainstay operations in Brazil and other markets in Latin America. The total spending on public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) is expected to reach US$3 billion in 2021 in Brazil alone, according to IDC[1], an increase of 46.5% year-over-year.

The launch of Tencent Cloud's first IDC in Brazil provides access to a diverse set of customizable solutions across multiple industries. In particular, media, gaming, social media and fintech companies such as the game company Level Up!, which uses Tencent Cloud to leverage its industry leading technology ensuring consistent and reliable consumer and B2B experiences. Examples of Tencent Cloud's high-quality services include cloud media, live video broadcasting, website creation and various gaming and online education solutions.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Brazil is a dynamic and exciting market with an increasing number of digital high-growth companies looking to ensure consistent and reliable digital experiences for their clients and consumers both in Latin America and around the world. We are very excited about this announcement and our future plans for the market."

Glaucio Marques, CEO, Level Up!, said, "As a partner of Tencent Cloud, Level Up! looks forward to welcoming Tencent Cloud's entry into the Latin American market. This new infrastructure in place allows us and other institutions across a wide of range of business sectors to capitalize on Tencent Cloud's years of experience in providing stable and robust networking solutions. We are excited to leverage the strong infrastructure solutions to optimize gamers' experience and provide better services for our customers."

Demonstrating its consistently high reliability and security standards with Tencent Cloud's Brazilian partners, the data center facility in Sãu Paulo has acquired Uptime Tier-III design and infrastructure certification, with PCI DSS, ISO27001, among other credentials. It also features a high standard of redundant network optical fiber connections to many network exchange hubs in São Paulo.

Brazil is a critical market for Tencent Cloud and plays a key role in the company's mission of providing secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud services for customers in the region.

Note: [1] IDC Brazil forecasts for 2021 (https://abessoftware.com.br/en/previsoes-da-idc-brasil-para-2021-apontam-que-mercado-de-tic-crescera-7/)

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.