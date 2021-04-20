Tencent Cloud Makes Metrics and Data Monitoring More Efficient Through Integration With Easy-To-Use Grafana

Tencent Cloud Monitor Grafana App enables users safe and secure shared access

HONG KONG, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent, today announced that it has joined forces with Grafana Labs, the company behind the open and composable observability platform built around the Grafana open source technology for dashboards and visualization, to provide cloud users all over the globe with the Tencent Cloud Monitor Grafana App, a plugin application which is an efficient and easy-to-use platform to quickly monitor and integrate metrics and data.

Tencent Cloud has integrated Grafana to its platform, allowing users to access their monitoring data sources via a custom dashboard with a Tencent Cloud API key, and to share access safely and securely. Customers can also choose to embed Tencent Cloud monitoring graphs into their Grafana dashboards for multi-cloud management, in both the open source Grafana and commercial Grafana Enterprise deployments.

The new plugin also eliminates the need for users to go through complex configuration processes via preset templates that are now available for data to be seen with minimal effort. Administrative tasks are also made easier, as administrators are able to simply share a URL for the dashboard – which can also be embedded into external websites. The plugin includes enhanced security features, and also comes with a new search feature on its data source configuration page as well as a total of 30 Tencent Cloud products.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Tencent Cloud is excited for the benefits of our collaboration with Grafana, which provides cloud users all around the world with fast and quick integration of their metrics and data in a way that is as safe and secure as it is efficient and easy to use. With the company's vision and mission of using tech for good, the new Tencent Cloud Monitor Grafana App perfectly illustrates our goal to bring more value to users, leveraging innovative technologies."

Simeon Yep, Director of Business Development, Grafana Labs, said, "Grafana Labs is excited to partner with Tencent Cloud as a plugin partner. The release of the Tencent Cloud Monitor Grafana App plugin will allow Tencent Cloud users an easy way to leverage Grafana Labs technology to easily monitor their metrics and performance. We look forward to exploring additional opportunities to partner with Tencent Cloud on ways to further enable an efficient analytics and monitoring experience for our joint customers."

The Tencent Cloud Monitor Grafana App plugin gives users load and performance monitoring metrics via multiple cloud products, including popular products such as Cloud Virtual Machine (CVM) and Cloud Databases (Tencent DB). Users can use cloud monitoring consoles, cloud monitoring APIs and other methods to retrieve relevant monitoring data. The app adapts to the open-source software Grafana and retrieves monitoring data by calling Tencent Cloud Monitoring API 3.0, and displays the data on a custom dashboard.

The app plugin supports monitoring metrics such as:

- API Gateway - Cloud Load Balance - Cloud Block Storage - Tencent DB - Cloud Virtual Machines - Cloud Message Queue - Content Delivery Network - Direct Connect - Cloud File Storage - Elasticsearch - Cloud Functions - Virtual Private Cloud

An upgrade for Tencent Cloud API as well as a new high-performance API option are also currently in the works, guaranteeing the further development of cloud technologies.

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider that fuses Tencent's infrastructure-building capabilities with the advantages of its massive user platform and ecosystem. Tencent Cloud provides global access and a rich array of services to governments and organizations that need advanced infrastructure and a resilient environment, such as those in the online games, live broadcast and financial services sectors.

As a strong testimony to Tencent Cloud's top-notch security standard and competitive services in the global cloud computing industry, Tencent Cloud was recently named Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Best Practice Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in Global Cloud Industry. It has also earned more than 20 international certifications, including but not limited to ISO22301, ISO27001, ISO20000, ISO9001, Trusted Cloud Services, CSA STAR, the Outsourced Service Provider Audit Report (OSPAR) standard and the Multi-Tier Cloud Security Standard (MTCS SS).

Tencent and Grafana are separate, unaffiliated companies, and Tencent is not responsible for, and does not endorse, Grafana's products and services.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.