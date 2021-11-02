Tencent Cloud Partners With Singapore Business Federation to Provide Integrated Smart Conference Solution for Singapore Exhibitors at China International Import Expo 2021

With Tencent Cloud's robust technology support, exhibitors from the Singapore Pavilion can connect to more visitors and potential customers through virtual exhibitions, virtual forums, live streaming and business matching

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud today announced its support for Singapore Business Federation (SBF) in launching an innovative integrated smart conference solution which will allow Singapore exhibitors to showcase their services and products and interact with prospective buyers from China and the region at the China International Import Expo 2021 (CIIE) via virtual exhibitions, virtual forums, livestreaming and business matching. The initiative further highlights Tencent Cloud's commitment to providing stable and high-quality cloud support to global events and exhibitions.

SBF has been leading Singapore businesses to participate in CIIE with great success since 2018. Continuing this momentum amid the pandemic, SBF has joined forces with Tencent Cloud this year to power up the networking capabilities of exhibitors at the Singapore Pavilion. By leveraging Tencent Cloud's highly sought-after cloud-based solutions for the MICE industry – Tencent Cloud Conference, Live Video Broadcasting and VooV Meeting, Singapore businesses can look forward to a hybrid experience when engaging and interacting with buyers, partners and suppliers from China and the region.

Via a dedicated digital platform powered by Tencent Cloud, potential Chinese buyers can visit the virtual interactive booths of Singapore exhibitors to watch the livestreaming of the Singapore-China Trade and Investment Forum which will take place on 6 November 2021. The exhibitors can also arrange meetings or conferences with the potential buyers on the platform, offering an innovative and convenient way of business communication between the exhibitors and visitors, thereby creating business opportunities, and signing of new business deals.

Mr Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Even though the pandemic took a toll on the global convention and exhibition industry last year, Tencent Cloud has continuously strived to empower the industry to go fully virtual or hybrid through our advanced cloud technologies. We're committed to sharing our expertise, experience and innovation by supporting more organizations like Singapore Business Federation around the globe in the future."

Mr Lam Yi Young, Chief Executive Officer of SBF, said, "SBF is pleased to partner Tencent Cloud at CIIE this year. By tapping on Tencent Cloud's innovative integrated smart conference solution, we are able to connect businesses, exhibitors, visitors and buyers from China and Singapore. Designed to enhance communication and maximise productivity, we believe that even after CIIE, companies from both countries can continue to engage one another within the platform to exchange leads, identify new ideas and seize emerging business opportunities in China."

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider featuring advanced infrastructure, with a wide range of market applicability and experience. Among Tencent Cloud's recent achievements in virtual conferences and events content delivery are its participation in the 4th and 5th World Intelligence Congress, the 127th to 130th China Import and Export Fair, Paris Fashion Week, the Global Tourism Economy Forum, and the Melon Music Awards 2020, among others.