Tencent Cloud Powers Up Blue to Roll Out Mobile APP "BlueHK"

One-stop BlueHK mobile APP allows its customers to apply and access their policies, earn cash coupons and other rewards seamlessly

By fully embracing Tencent Cloud's technologies since 2019, Blue has greatly improved its operational efficiency, scalability, and flexibility, recording tremendous growth of 91 percent in transaction volume in 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology Tencent, today announced its support of Blue, Hong Kong's first digital life insurer to launch BlueHK, a mobile app to enhance customer experience in response to the growing demands for omnichannel insurance solution.



Left: Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International; Right: Charles Hung, CEO and Executive Director of Blue

With the launch of the new mobile APP, Blue customers can benefit from the one-stop platform to apply, pay for, manage, and claim their insurance policies, as well as to earn cash coupons and other rewards when completing dedicated missions. Users can also apply "EasySave", a savings insurance product that is available in the APP, enjoying a hassle-free insurance journey from plan application and payment to benefit withdrawal.

Since 2019, Blue has been the first digital insurer in Hong Kong to fully embrace the potential of cloud-enabled core infrastructure, migrating its operating system to be wholly based on Tencent Cloud. It has also employed a suite of smart technologies and solutions from Tencent Cloud, including Optical Character Recognition, eKYC, database, cloud computing, storage, managed services and more. The ongoing collaboration between Blue and Tencent Cloud also provides a solid technology foundation to support the smooth launch of the new mobile APP.

The adoption of Tencent Cloud's digital technologies enables Blue to increase its business agility, at the same time freeing Blue from the technical burden of building traditional systems, hence greatly reducing the operating time and costs. Through the identity verification and OCR technologies, customers can enjoy a much simplified online insurance application process that takes as quick as five minutes. Furthermore, the scalability, stability and flexibility provided by Tencent Cloud also help Blue to shorten the time to market for its new products. By leveraging the cloud-based big data analysis, Blue can identify the latest market needs and respond quickly by launching innovative insurance products, such as term life, savings insurance, 3-in-1 protection, and pharmacy benefit plans. These help Blue improve its core competitiveness and design more innovative insurance products to meet the evolving customer needs especially amid the pandemic.

In August 2021, Blue revamped its "Quote and Buy" customer platform backed by Tencent Kubernetes Engines. Since then, Blue's policy transaction volume recorded a tremendous growth of 91 percent in 2021 compared with 2020. With the improved business efficiency powered by cloud-enabled core infrastructure, Blue also saw its total of new business premiums in 2021 increase 11 percent year over year.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International said, "Through our cutting-edge technology accumulated over years of experience, especially in the financial services field, we are proud to help Blue accelerate its digitalization journey with great improvement on business efficiency and performance. We are also delighted to support the successful launch of its new mobile app. Our ongoing collaboration shows what we can do with cloud-based solutions to help enhance the insurance customer experience. We hope this initiative sets a new standard for the industry and creates more opportunities for collaboration."

Charles Hung, CEO and Executive Director of Blue, remarked, "At Blue, we emphasize our commitment to provide customers a great insurance experience and make their life easy. We are thrilled to launch the BlueHK mobile APP with the support from Tencent Cloud, allowing our customers to manage their insurance policies just at their fingertips. With the rapid advancement in digital technology, customers nowadays expect a lot more in their online experience. We look forward to working closely with the Tencent Cloud team to provide digitalized and personalized services for our customers, which they need and deserve."

Blue will continue expanding its collaboration with Tencent Cloud, enhancing its services and launching more new products at the forefront of emerging technologies such as customer data platform, AI and machine learning and so forth.

