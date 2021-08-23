Tencent Cloud Powers Up Korean Application Mall ONE Store To Make Mobile Games Playable on PC

Tencent Cloud's IaaS solutions and world's top Android emulator GameLoop support ONE Store's business development

HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With mobile and PC games now established as staples of the gaming community around the world, cross-platform players now expect a higher-quality and more flexible gaming experience. This development has become even more relevant in Korea, one of the leaders in the global game market – ranking fourth largest worldwide mobile gaming market at 6.2 percent, after the United States, China and Japan[1]. In view of this, Tencent Cloud today announced its support to ONE Store, one of the largest local Android application malls in South Korea, to take mobile games to game emulator platform GameLoop so players in Korea can play mobile games on PCs with more functions and improvement on their gaming experience.

The launch of the game emulator allowed more players to enjoy more hard-hitting mobile games on bigger screens like PC at home, making it an indispensable tool for gamers who want to further immerse in their favorite game-worlds, especially amid the release of mobile versions of a number of gaming masterpieces.

Amplified by Tencent Cloud's stable, secure, resilient, and high-performance cloud computing service, ONE Store is set to utilize the GameLoop emulator to transform mobile games to PCs, ensuring better optimization for Korean gamers. Powering up the co-branded platform ONE GameLoop even further and facilitating its aim to provide a smooth cross-platforming experience are Tencent Cloud's resilient and high-performing infrastructure as well as its fast, stable, intelligent and secure content delivery network (CDN). Backed by Tencent Cloud's strong IaaS solutions, ONE Store will be able to boost up its performance and raise its competitiveness in the market by providing game players with more functions and an enhanced gaming experience.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Tencent Cloud is pleased to be boosting ONE Store's service to gamers in South Korea by providing support to its goal of porting mobile games to PCs, so that players can have a much wider grasp in their gaming experience. Through our highly reliable and ultra-smooth cloud technology, gamers who rely on ONE GameLoop for their games can be assured of more enjoyable, cross-platform gaming encounters."

Lee Jaehwan, CEO of ONE Store, said, "We take pride in providing gamers in South Korea the best experiences gaming can offer. With the help of Tencent Cloud's technology, we can now give them the ability to enjoy their favorite mobile games on PCs, and making the games available for more players who are into both mobile and PC gaming."

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider that integrates Tencent's infrastructure-building capabilities with the advantages of its massive user platform and ecosystem. Tencent Cloud provides global access and a rich array of services to governments and organizations that need advanced infrastructure and a resilient environment, such as those in the online games, live broadcast, and financial services sectors.

Note:

[1] According to the '2020 WHITE PAPER ON KOREAN GAMES' published by the Korea Creative Content Agency.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.