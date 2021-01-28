Tencent Cloud raises the bar of crowd management through intelligent cloud solutions and AI technology suitable for all organizations

BANGKOK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent, today introduces its intelligent cloud solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) technology that could be leveraged for crowd management in the Southeast Asia amid the pandemic. The company offers a suite of solutions which can be served as a technological guidance for future adoption, including smart building management solutions, telemedicine solutions, and temperature sensor technology to enhance the efficiency of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International revealed, "Crowd management is an essential measure especially when social distancing practice comes to play a crucial role again. Conducting a successful crowd management program requires good strategic planning. To illustrate this, the outbreak of COVID-19 was an important turning point for organizations to accelerate the adoption of technology into their operations in order to screen, prevent and reduce the risk of a wider public health impact."

In view of this, Tencent Cloud takes this opportunity to support and drive all organizations forward with intelligent cloud solutions and AI technology that can be applied to various forms of healthcare management in order to enhance the efficiency of operations. Examples of our solutions for different industries are as follows:

Hospital or medical unit – The cloud and AI technology can be employed to support an array of medical services. For example, Tencent VooV Meeting, a highly efficient, secure and stable cloud-based video conference solution can be used to support long-distance clinical health care (telemedicine) to remotely offer initial consultations to patients to enhance convenience and promptness of service. The application can also serve as a channel of communication among medical personnel and so forth. Aside from this, Tencent AIMIS Medical Image Cloud can speed up the initial patient screening process by utilizing AI technology to read and analyze the computed tomography (CT Scan) results, and to sort out the results based on symptoms of the illness from the patient's viral transmission patterns. In addition, cloud technology can also be used to manage the filing of important patient documents, such as treatment records, X-ray films, prescription documents, and so forth, to enable doctors or relevant personnel to access information anytime, anywhere.





Department stores – Using cloud and AI technologies in conjunction with the Internet of Things (IoT) for managing local crowd density can help increase the efficiency of area management. This can reduce manpower or procedural steps used in taking care of area management. For example, with the use of temperature sensor technology to detect local heat inside the area, the data is then processed and analyzed by cloud computing and AI. Operators can, therefore, use these data to create a heat map to increase the accuracy of the density management of service users more efficiently.

Furthermore, Tencent Cloud offers solutions and AI technology that are suitable for other healthcare community management applications, such as the Optical Character Recognition (OCR) which can convert character images and handwriting on documents into digital information for system filing, and the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology, combined with cloud and AI solution to streamline work processes. This technology changes the work process into a form of automation which can handle regular repetitive tasks like those done by a human.

"Following the pandemic, organizations around the world are increasingly paying attention to health measures, and Tencent Cloud is committed to delivering smart solution services, which are efficient, stable and flexible. With in-depth understanding of large-scale platform service capabilities, our products are highly adaptable to customers' needs. We are confident that our innovative solutions can help increase capacities and enhance efficiency in improving the healthcare community management for every organization," Poshu concluded.

