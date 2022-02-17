Tencent Cloud Signs Agreement with KinderWorld to Develop Smart Campus in Southeast Asia

Collaboration embodies Tencent Cloud's commitment and intent to boost innovation in education sector in the region

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its collaboration with education and training provider KinderWorld International Group ("KinderWorld") in the areas of smart campus development, innovation and digitalization, as well as training development in the education sector in Southeast Asia.



(Left: Ricky Tan, Chairman and CEO at KinderWorld International Group; Right: Kenneth Siow, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and General Manager for Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, Tencent Cloud International)

The strategic cooperation agreement marks both parties' intention to leverage the technologies provided by Tencent Cloud for the development of smart campus for schools under KinderWorld. To achieve their mutual goals, Tencent Cloud and KinderWorld aim to explore the use of solutions and platforms such as campus security, smart technologies, video/ streaming to enable teaching and learning, as well as jointly promote and conduct training courses for talent development while advancing innovation via the potential deployment of a smart education CMS content management system.

According to the report by Research and Markets[1], the edtech and smart classroom market size, which was estimated at USD 83.61 Billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 241.58 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 19.34 percent.

Kenneth Siow, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and General Manager for Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Joining hands with KinderWorld, a forward-looking education institution that helps students reach their fullest potential, Tencent Cloud is pleased to be providing its highly reliable and high-quality technology and solutions to develop smart campus, that will further enhance digital innovation in education and training in Southeast Asia. We look forward to more in-depth and fruitful collaborations that leverage our expertise to support KinderWorld's educational projects."

Ricky Tan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at KinderWorld International Group, said, "We are excited to collaborate with leading technological partner Tencent Cloud, as we continue our digital innovation journey. This collaboration signals our intent to explore new ideas, spark innovation and create smart capabilities for our new school campus in the region."

Established in Singapore in 1986, KinderWorld strives to appropriate and offer the best of international education with the aim of nurturing global citizens guided by Eastern values such as respect and responsibility for nature and their community. KinderWorld's mission to be a forward-looking education institution embracing innovative teaching pedagogies in a creative and challenging environment aligns with Tencent Cloud's commitment to use its high-performance, high-quality technologies to further boost education in the region.

Tencent Cloud's collaboration with KinderWorld continues its momentum in education-related initiatives such as its signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Edinburgh to provide cloud access and technical engagement to the institution as well as its collaboration with Hong Kong education platform GRWTH to optimize and enhance online teaching efficacy.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's fastest-growing cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of education, finance, healthcare, gaming, media and entertainment, property, retail, travel and transportation.

About KinderWorld International Group

KinderWorld International Group ("KinderWorld") started its first childcare centre in Singapore in the year 1986. At present, KinderWorld is the largest owner-operator of foreign-invested international schools in Vietnam operating under the brand of KinderWorld International Kindergarten, Singapore International School and Singapore Vietnam International School. KinderWorld provide education services from Preschool to Senior High School and conduct international examinations like the Singapore International Primary School Examinations (iPSLE), Cambridge IGCSE, AS/A Levels and NCC Education International Foundation Diploma. KinderWorld believes in appropriating and offering the best of international education, guided by eastern values so as to nurture global citizens who demonstrate respect and responsibility for nature and their community.