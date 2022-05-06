Tencent Cloud strengthens collaboration with HashiCorp®

Tencent Cloud launches cloud implementation methods for enterprises along with whitepaper for businesses across industries around the world

HONG KONG, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For most enterprises, digital transformation entails offering new business and customer value at a large scale with high efficiency. It also means striving for better automation when building new applications to differentiate their business. To address this need, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, and HashiCorp®, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced the strengthening of their global collaboration, which helps organizations across regions leverage HashiCorp's products to provision, secure, run, and connect any application running in Tencent Cloud.

To provide more value to businesses around the world, both parties have rolled out the full integration of HashiCorp Terraform®, HashiCorp Vault™, HashiCorp Consul®, and HashiCorp Nomad™ on Tencent Cloud. To boost the benefits of these new cloud implementation methods, a whitepaper detailing how to leverage the cloud operating model with HashiCorp and Tencent Cloud was released, providing guidance for businesses to achieve the fastest path to value.

Covering infrastructure, security, networking, and application delivery on Tencent Cloud, the whitepaper elaborates insights for enterprises considering how to automate the application delivery process across each layer of the cloud.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "We are pleased to strengthen our global collaboration with HashiCorp in helping organizations of all sizes about their infrastructure requirements to evolve and how to implement the cloud operating model to highlight their business' strengths. In addition to the full integration of HashiCorp's products on Tencent Cloud, we also aim to inform and engage more enterprises with the newly launched whitepaper that helps the digital transformation of more businesses."

Burzin Patel, VP Global Alliances at HashiCorp, said, "HashiCorp and Tencent Cloud have a long-standing global partnership focused on helping organizations of all sizes around the world to adopt HashiCorp's products on Tencent Cloud. Tencent Cloud has built robust integrations with HashiCorp's products and is continually improving them for our joint enterprise customers."

Download the joint whitepaper "Unlocking the Cloud Operating Model with Tencent Cloud– Achieving the fastest path to value in a modern, hybrid-cloud datacenter" now at: https://intl.cloud.tencent.com/resources/whitepaper/100266.