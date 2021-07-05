Tencent Cloud Supports Japanese livestreaming platform Yell Live to Beef up Online Influencers' Livestreams and Fan Interactions

Tencent Cloud's livestreaming solutions position to empower more livestreaming platforms around the globe supporting various scenarios

HONG KONG, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age where internet influencers and celebrities dominate the online sphere, Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of Tencent – announces its support to Japanese livestreaming app Yell Live, which provides idols, artists, internet celebrities, and other types of content distributors a platform where they can get even closer to and be easier supported by their fans. Powered by Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC) and Beauty filter SDK, Yell Live efficiently completed the development of its livestreaming platform with ultra-low latency and high stability, fully meeting the needs of its business to provide seamless online interaction between influencers and fans through high-quality livestreaming and beautification features.

Influencer Marketing Through Livestreaming

The collaboration serves to address the exponential growth of influencer livestreaming in relation to e-commerce globally. With the ongoing pandemic still barring shoppers from physical stores, recent data indicates that livestreaming is the top trend in 2021, with the market being forecast to reach US$6 billion this year and US$25 billion by 2023. Furthermore, brands are encouraged to integrate the use of celebrities in their strategies, as 47.9 percent of consumers in the U.S. alone follow influencers on social media platforms[1].

Zeroing in on Asia, statistics from Japan also suggest similar upward trends, where global influencer marketing spend is set to increase up to US$15 billion dollars by 2022. Last year, it was found that 65 percent of female users in Tokyo aged between 20 and 35 searched to buy a product or service after seeing an influencer's post[2].

Seeking to find ways in boosting interactions between fans and artists, Yell Live leverages Tencent Cloud to acquire a low-latency and stable live broadcast platform, high-quality beauty filters and other functions. In addition, Tencent Cloud provides beautification functions in the form of SDK, which can easily develop high-quality enhancements in presentations and streams among online celebrities, influencers and hosts.

These aforementioned TRTC features' quality, security and reliability have already been proven through a long list of beneficiaries around the globe, which includes Japanese companies such as Bravesoft, a solutions provider with premium support and response services for database management and infrastructure; Black Inc., a startup that develops and operates the cloud gaming platform "OOParts"; and with, an online dating and matchmaking service platform.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "We are pleased to support Yell Live to give online influencers and personalities as well as businesses and services a reliable and secure platform to interact with their fans and target audiences. Tencent Cloud's long list of successful partners in multiple regions is testament to the benefits it can effectively provide to Yell Live. We also look forward to offering our highly reliable and high-quality services to more platforms around the world, as demand for livestreaming rises even more."

Iwazaki san, CEO of Yell, said, "Yell Live looks forward to opening up more avenues to empower creative and expressive individuals who want to connect to as many people as possible. In the digital age, technology enables anyone to positively influence followers and spark new trends, and Yell Live is excited to be a part of artists' and entertainers' smooth livestreaming journey through the help of Tencent Cloud."

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider that integrates Tencent's infrastructure-building capabilities with the advantages of its massive user platform and ecosystem. Tencent Cloud provides global access and a rich array of services to governments and organizations that need advanced infrastructure and a resilient environment, such as those in the online games, live broadcast, and financial services sectors.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.

