Tencent Cloud Supports Japan's Cloud Gaming Platform "OOParts" to Win the Game

Trusted with Tencent's advanced cloud technology, OOParts is now able to offer gamers the best cloud game experience with ultra-low latency and stable network

TOKYO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud gaming, which allows video games to be run on remote servers and delivered directly to gamers, is an emerging trend in the video game industry. With its all-round solutions and capabilities, Tencent Cloud is helping cloud gaming platform "OOParts" in Japan capitalize on cloud technology, making it benefit from its low latency environment, high-quality node resources and industry-leading network. This ensures that gamers enjoy a seamless, high performance and hassle-free game experience.

OOParts is a subscription-based visual novel (VN) streaming service launched by Black Inc., a Japanese company that is focused on cloud-based gaming and has been converting different classic games into cloud games within a short period of time. OOParts features over 100 titles including "Grisaia: Phantom Trigger" where members can play directly from their PC and mobile devices (Android, Windows, IOS or MacOS) without the need to install games or save files.

As cloud gaming puts computing logic and rendering in the cloud and streams the video frame to users in real time, it is essential that latency is kept to a minimum to ensure the best possible video game experience. With Tencent Real-Time Communications (TRTC) solutions, OOParts can ensure ultra-low latency, enabling stable real-time and video streaming while dealing with multiple operating systems in a highly cost-effective way. TRTC offers low-latency interactive live streaming solutions with the following strengths:

High Cross-Platform Compatibility: TRTC provides video solutions that can be directly implemented on PC, Mac and mobile devices through SDK integration.

TRTC provides video solutions that can be directly implemented on PC, Mac and mobile devices through SDK integration. Stable Network Communication: TRTC offers a global average end-to-end latency of less than 300ms. Even when the packet loss rate exceeds 40% and the network jitter goes over 1,000ms, TRTC can still guarantee high-quality, smooth and stable audio and video communications despite a weak network environment.

"We are excited to support OOParts to overcome their challenges, adding another success into Tencent Cloud's achievements in helping Japanese businesses to digitally transform", said Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International. "The growth of the cloud gaming market globally is unprecedented. Along with this growth comes the expanding needs of video game developers and providers, which Tencent Cloud aims to fully cover leveraging our deep expertise and experience in cloud solutions and cloud technology for video game and entertainment industries."

Futa Ogawa, Black Inc. Founder & CEO, said, "We know that Tencent is trusted by game developers around the world and had already achieved numerous significant achievements in the industry. Therefore, we are glad to leverage Tencent Cloud to improve our platform cost effectively. Our platform is well-received by users thanks to TRTC's low-latency and high cross-platform compatibility that supports various devices including PC, MacOS and Android devices, taking our platform to the next level. Tencent Cloud's prompt customer support is also impressive, with which we are able to work hand-in-hand to tackle technical difficulties such as isolating defects and verifying video delays."

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider that empowers global access and a rich array of services to governments and organizations that need advanced infrastructure and a resilient environment. As a strong testimony to Tencent Cloud's top-notch security standard and competitive services in the global cloud computing industry, Tencent Cloud was named Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Best Practice Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in Global Cloud Industry. It has also earned international certifications, including but not limited to ISO22301, ISO27001, ISO20000, ISO9001, Trusted Cloud Services, CSA STAR, and the Multi-Tier Cloud Security Standard (MTCS SS).

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.