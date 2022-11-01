Tencent Cloud supports Singapore Business Federation at the Singapore Virtual Pavilion, China International Import Expo for the second consecutive year.

Innovative solution to offer a consolidated platform with digital content featuring 50 exhibitors from Singapore, reaching out to potential global buyers, particularly from China

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, announced its support for Singapore Business Federation (SBF) at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2022. This year's presentation by the SBF is set to introduce the Singapore Virtual Pavilion, an innovative digital solution platform that aims to attract potential buyers from China and across the globe to engage with 50 exhibitors from Singapore – ranging from multi-national companies to homegrown brands.

Powered by Tencent Cloud Conference, the Singapore Virtual Pavilion offers the exhibitors, which includes companies from various fields and industries such as Asia's largest global sports media platform Group One Holdings, curated B2B cross-border trade platform Trustana and leading energy and urban solutions provider Sembcorp – a virtual platform highlighting digital content consolidated across exhibitors, to allow them to reach out and connect with potential partners and buyers in China and the rest of the world. This platform also aims to complement SBF's physical side-line activities at the CIIE and garner more global participation, among other objectives such as marketing and online business matching opportunities.

In addition to providing a virtual exhibition experience at this year's CIIE, the Singapore Virtual Pavilion is also set to provide its business matching services for companies to connect with exhibitors, visitors and professional buyers. On November 7, the Singapore Virtual Pavilion will also livestream the Singapore-China Trade and Investment Forum (SCTIF), an annual event for Singapore businesses to connect with top business leaders across various industries in China.

Exhibitors can get access the Singapore Virtual Pavilion via their browsers at https://2022.sgciie.com/en/, through the H5 QR Code on mobile and tablet, as well as via the WeChat Mini Program QR Code.



Tencent Cloud supports Singapore Business Federation at the Singapore Virtual Pavilion, China International Import Expo for the second consecutive year.

Kenneth Siow, Regional Director and General Manager (Singapore and Malaysia), Tencent Cloud International, said, "One of Tencent Cloud's unwavering commitments is to open more doors for enterprises to expand their businesses through cloud technology. For the second consecutive year, we have provided support for the Singapore Business Federation at the CIIE, supporting the Singapore Virtual Pavillion as they introduce new possibilities on how businesses in Singapore can tap into cloud services."

