Tencent Cloud Teams Up with Acclivis To Offer Industry-Leading Cloud and ICT Offerings in Southeast Asia, the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong

New collaboration provides one-stop solution where customers can access the full suite of ICT services from the Acclivis x Tencent Cloud platform

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, and Acclivis Technologies and Solutions ("Acclivis"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited and leading technology services provider in APAC, today announced that both parties have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to bring the best private, public and hybrid cloud and ICT solutions to enterprises in Southeast Asia, the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong. Tapping on Acclivis' presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Hong Kong as well as Tencent Cloud's expertise and experience in China, the collaboration primes both parties to be the go-to partners for Southeast Asian enterprises who want to access China as well as Chinese enterprises keen to expand in Southeast Asia.



Kenneth Siow, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and General Manager of Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Tencent Cloud International (left) and Marcus Cheng, CEO of Acclivis Technologies and Solutions (right) signed a strategic collaboration agreement to bring the best private, public and hybrid cloud and ICT solutions to enterprises in Southeast Asia, the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

The combined platform will offer Tencent Cloud's high-quality, high-performance and highly reliable cloud computing services and industry solutions available for verticals including financial services, entertainment, gaming, media and entertainment, retail and more.

Additionally, the collaboration also provides a one-stop ICT platform featuring internet services, managed services and IT end user support provided by Acclivis to address the diverse and interconnected needs of every enterprise's digital transformation journey. This full-suite ICT platform will allow enterprises to enjoy a better customer experience through simplified IT management using AI and machine learning, and to also reap cost savings from the synergies expected from the partnership.

Krittee Manoleehagul, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for Southeast Asia, said, "Further highlighting Tencent Cloud's commitment to bringing only the best, high-quality cloud solutions to every part of the world, Tencent Cloud is pleased to team up with Acclivis to serve Southeast Asian enterprises who want to expand their reach to China. This agreement also paves the way for more Chinese enterprises to explore business possibilities in Southeast Asian countries."

Kenneth Siow, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and General Manager of Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Enterprises all over Southeast Asia have clamored for cloud technology that would help them easily connect their businesses to China. We are pleased to enter this new agreement with Acclivis to help businesses and organizations expand their global footprints, whether they are from Southeast Asia or China."

Marcus Cheng, CEO of Acclivis Technologies and Solutions, said, "Acclivis' mission is to provide reliable and comprehensive ICT solutions to help organizations realize the power of digital transformation. Leveraging on our deep roots in Southeast Asia, our internet connectivity and managed services capabilities, and Tencent Cloud's years of experience in providing cloud services to various industries, our new partnership will put us ahead of the curve to access greater opportunities in Southeast Asia and China."

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

About Acclivis

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Singapore, Acclivis is the leading technology services provider in Asia Pacific offering a comprehensive suite of technology capabilities in Cloud, Connectivity and the Future of Workplace. Together with its proven technology and delivery expertise and valued ecosystem of partners, Acclivis helps private and public organizations embark on their digital transformation and unlock the future of Smart Cities.

Acclivis is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (CITIC Telecom International). CITIC Telecom International is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is in full support of Acclivis development.

