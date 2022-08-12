Tencent Game Developers Conference Returns on August 16

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Institute of Games on Friday announced the Tencent Game Developers Conference (TGDC) 2022 will kick off on August 16. The two-day event will have five sessions, including Product, Technology, Art, Indie Game and Advocacy, where developers from world-renowned game companies, scholars and members of the community will share their insights into game industry developments.

Now in its sixth year, the TGDC was founded to stimulate the creativity, imagination, insight, technology, influence and cohesion of the games sector. And that is the inspiration behind this year's theme of "Inspire Six Senses."

The organizer will open the event's livestreaming page on Tencent's official YouTube Channel, which offers the full agenda and an alarm you can set to watch the event live. Highlights of this year's event include:

Product Session

10 Years of Clash: Building a Sustainable Game Business Through Data-informed Decisions - Hotloo Xiranood, Game Data Scientist from Supercell

Hotloo Xiranood, Game Data Scientist from Supercell A Playful Production Process - Richard Lemarchand , Associate Professor of USC Games

, Associate Professor of Games Design Sensibilities for a Collaborative Culture - Jamie Smith , Principal Game Designer of Sumo Digital

- , Principal Game Designer of Sumo Digital Interactive Narrative: Playing with Words - Raúl Rubio Munárriz, CEO & CCO of Tequila Works

Technology Session

Ray Tracing Implementation in Mobile Gaming - Alekos Caporali , Graphics Technical Artist of Imagination Technologies

, Graphics Technical Artist of Imagination Technologies Computational Imaging for 3D Reconstruction - Yu Ji , Scientist of Pixel Lab, Tencent Interactive Entertainment Group

, Scientist of Pixel Lab, Interactive Entertainment Group Low-Poly Mesh Generation for Building Models - Xifeng Gao and Kui Wu, Principle & Senior Researcher of LightSpeed Studios, Tencent Interactive Entertainment Group

and Kui Wu, Principle & Senior Researcher of LightSpeed Studios, Interactive Entertainment Group Dynamic Weather Rendering in Arena Breakout - Ka Ming Chan , Principal Engineer of Engine Center, Morefun Studios, Tencent Interactive Entertainment Group

, Principal Engineer of Engine Center, Morefun Studios, Interactive Entertainment Group UE5 Deferred Technology Pipeline for Mobile Games - Wei Liu , Software Engineer, Developer Relations, Epic Games China

Indie Game Session

13 Years Later: A retrospective of Edmund McMillen's game design manifesto - Edmund McMillen , Video Game Designer and Artist

, Video Game Designer and Artist Behind the Scenes of Sniper Elite - Jordan Woodward and Ben Fisher , Head of Design & Assistant Principal Design of Rebellion

and , Head of Design & Assistant Principal Design of Rebellion How Can Chinese Indie Game Developers Succeed in The Overseas Market? - Zifei Wu , Founder of Pathea Games, Hazel Yang , Head of Marketing, China Region , Devolver Digital, Kan Gao, Founder of Freebird Games and Jarvis Crofts , VP Commercial and Strategic Insights of Curve Games

Art Session

The Soundscapes of Yara: Audio Innovation and Representation in 'Far Cry 6' - Eduardo Vaisman , Audio Director at Ubisoft (Far Cry 6)

, Audio Director at Ubisoft (Far Cry 6) Art Direction Through Time: Project Identity and Continuity - Nicolas Sparth Bouvier, Senior Art Director of G1 Studio, TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Interactive Entertainment Group

Nicolas Sparth Bouvier, Senior Art Director of G1 Studio, TiMi Studio Group, Interactive Entertainment Group Bring the World to Your Shaders - Matt Oztalay , Developer Relations Technical Artist of Epic Games

Advocacy Session

Finding Your Way in the Metaverse - Pan Hui, Affiliate Professor, Director of the Center for Metaverse and Computational Creativity of HKUST

Pan Hui, Affiliate Professor, Director of the Center for Metaverse and Computational Creativity of HKUST Lessons Learned While Playing for the Planet - The Playing for the Planet team of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Trista Patterson , Global Sustainability Director of Microsoft Xbox, Hunter Bulkeley , Senior Product Manager of Tilting Point, Xinyang Wen , Producer of Revival in the Wasteland

For the specific streaming time of each session and topic, please check TGDC 2022 official website.

TGDC's exploration of the game industry has never stopped. And TGDC 2022 will continue to provide the latest game development experiences for global game practitioners, game enthusiasts, and people from all walks of life through a wider speaker lineup and more-innovative and in-depth discussions, with an eye toward the future development trends of the game industry and academia. Tencent Institute of Games expects to work with all parties to promote the healthy development of the game industry and explore more possibilities in the game industry.