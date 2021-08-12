Tencent Games Unveils Serious Games Exploration to Create Social Value

Tencent outlines "game as a service" efforts, teases latest endeavor, "Palvov: Brain'it On"

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent, through the Social Value Research Center of Tencent Games, today shared its "game as a service" collaboration with industries to develop serious games at the International Conference on Serious Games and Applications for Health (SeGAH), in its latest push to promote sustainable innovations for social value.

SeGAH is a global conference that facilitates sharing of knowledge, experiences, and scientific and technical results, related to state-of-the-art solutions and technologies on serious games and applications for health and healthcare.

Recognized for its world-class research and product development, the Social Value Research Center of Tencent Games also showcased its latest serious game product and its vision to collaborate with different industries and fields to create games for good.

"Game as a service" to co-create serious games with scientists

The serious games market in China, while still in an early stage of development, is growing steadily. According to the data from Entbrains, estimates are that annual market size will reach 210 million USD by 2022. According to the research of Entbrains and Metaari, with China's serious games market having only a 1.55% share of the global serious games market, there's significant potential to build out game as a service.

According to the data from Entbrains, educational games are already a key part of the serious games market, with over 50% of players saying they play educational games.

Cognitive training games are a category of educational games becoming more common in real-life scenarios for the healthcare sector. Co-creating serious games with scientists is a strategic move for Tencent Games to show that games can be effective in cognitive training.

Pavlov: Brain'It On coming later

Co-developed by Tencent Games' Social Value Research Center, NExT Studios and Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute (TCCI), Pavlov: Brain'It On is a new endeavor from Tencent Games that explores how to develop a game that applies the result of clinical research and become a real-life solution.

Teased at the conference, Pavlov: Brain'It On features a collection of puzzle games that help players of all ages improve their attention span, information processing speed, working memory, inductive reasoning and spatial cognition. Significantly, during the development phase, academic results are used to create an accessible brain-training environment. The game is still under development and will be more-fully unveiled at a later date.

Value for Users, Tech for Good

Today, Tencent Games is the world's leading games development, publishing and operation platform. As well as developing games for high quality interactive entertainment, Tencent Games also actively develops games for social good through working with public welfare, science, education and culture sectors. For example, "Blue Bridge Cafe" educates users about AIDS prevention and control; "Tumor Doctor" provides a tumor-treatment simulation, where users can learn about tumors; and there is also a game titled "Seeing" to help people with normal eyesight understand the challenges blind people face in their daily lives.

Looking ahead, while Tencent Games continues to create more possibilities for the games industry as a whole, it will also focus on Tencent group's mission and vision - "Value for Users, Tech for Good" through its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

About Tencent Games

Tencent Games is the world leading global platform for game development, publishing and operations, as well as the operator of the largest online game community in China. It is dedicated to offering engaging, high-quality, interactive entertainment experiences for all players. Tencent Games currently offers more than 140 self-developed and licensed games across 200 markets, which provides hundreds of millions of users with cross-platform interactive entertainment experiences.