Tencent Music Entertainment Group Launches Charity Album "Stars and Wishes" on World Autism Awareness Day

SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music," "TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, today launched a collaborative charity album with pop singer and TME Music Care Ambassador Chen Linong, and a select group of autistic children. Dubbed "Stars and Wishes", this album was launched on World Autism Awareness Day as part of TME Music Care FM, which continues the efforts of TME Music Charity Projects.



In China, children with autism are commonly referred to as "children of the stars". In the album "Stars and Wishes", Chen Linong uses music to give an encouraging voice to autistic children, with the warm lyrics in the song "Ten Thousand Sparkles": "We will guard the love in our hearts, and radiate warmth every minute. Lighting up a colorful life for you and accompanying you, getting through this together." Universal Music Group, the music publishing company under which Chen Linong is signed, will publish and promote this single worldwide.

"I believe that music has the power to heal hearts," said Chen Linong. "I am pleased to join TME's charity project and work with talented children, leveraging music to contribute to social welfare. Autism requires long-term rehabilitation, and thus we should give more care, patience and love to these children."

TME has invited several young autistic music artists from around the world to take part in the production of this charity album, including Zhou Bohan from China, Clarence Kang from Malaysia, and Takuto Koyanagi from Japan. The album, as part of TME Music Care FM, is available on Tencent Music's QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing.

In addition to the release of the "Stars and Wishes" charity album, TME also launched a variety of online activities, including an online art exhibition that features artwork from autistic children, and a collection of 'I feel good' stories, and more. At the same time, TME has worked with many brands to increase awareness and contribute to the public good.

During the four consecutive years from 2017 to 2020, Tencent Music released four charity albums, to provide support and education for special needs groups such as autistic children, while at the same time raising awareness of music therapy and how it can improve mental health.

TME Music Care FM has expanded its focus on autistic patients to society as a whole, committing to the use of music to remedy mental health issues prevalent in the world today. On March 20, Music Care FM partnered with various global artists to launch a "World Sleep Day" playlist on TME's platforms. The goal was to use the rejuvenating power of music to enhance sleep quality and relieve mental pressure. On March 26, Music Care FM launched a long-form audio program, "Healing with Music", for its users.

As the leading player in China's online music entertainment industry, Tencent Music is tapping the many benefits of music, using its vitality to bring care and warmth to its audiences. In the future, Tencent Music will introduce more charity music projects to draw attention to social issues and better engage music fans.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. Tencent Music's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. Tencent Music's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

