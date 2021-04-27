Tencent receives Technology Excellence Award for cloud services

Tencent Cloud's aim to be a leading cloud services provider and digital solutions creator has proven itself in its clients' significant growth even during the pandemic.

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent (Tencent Holdings Ltd, 0700.HK), a leading provider for Internet value added services in China, was honoured at the Singapore Business Review's Technology Excellence Awards 2021 for the Cloud Services category in April, marking yet another milestone for Tencent's advancement in Cloud Computing.

In the past few years, Tencent Cloud has established infrastructure committed to developing industry-leading cloud products and services across 27 regions worldwide. Recently, it launched its first Internet Data Centre (IDC) in Indonesia, further strengthening its global footprint.

As Indonesia is one of the fastest growing public cloud markets in Asia Pacific with a CAGR of 25 percent and expected to increase its market size to 800 million USD by 2023 [1] , Tencent Cloud's new IDC aims to fulfil the surging demands for cloud services in the country.

Located in the CBD of Jakarta, the IDC is now in full operation, completing the backbone access and the networking of all major Indonesian and global internet services providers, while simultaneously empowering local businesses with solutions to accelerate their digital transformation process.

"Indonesia has the largest economy in Southeast Asia," said Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, "We are excited to launch our first IDC in Indonesia with the aim to assist this country to reach its full potential in the cloud computing sector. We are also proud of how the new IDC embodies our commitment to addressing current and future business needs in Indonesia and Asia."

According to Tencent Cloud, its first IDC will provide digital solutions and cloud services to support industries ranging from financial services, internet technology, e-commerce, to entertainment, gaming, and education.

In fact, prior to the launch of its IDC, Tencent Cloud has already started building its strong client basis in Indonesia. BNC, one of the progressive digital banks in the country, has its core system built on Tencent Distributed Database (TDSQL). It was the first time for Tencent Cloud to implement its TDSQL system in a corporate outside China.

Tencent Cloud's IDC in Indonesia obtained certifications that prove its high-level safety and security standards, namely the Uptime Institute Tier III - Design & Facility, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 and SNI (local standard).

Meanwhile, Indonesia's entertainment companies, such as Aestron, WeTV, and JOOX are also clients of Tencent Cloud. JOOX, Asia's most dedicated music and entertainment streaming platform, was digitally supported by Tencent Cloud on a wide range of online entertainment activities, including music streaming, karaoke singing, as well as concert live streaming.

Peter May, Head of JOOX Indonesia, said, "Following the launch of Tencent Cloud's first IDC in Indonesia, JOOX looks forward to bringing more exceptional entertainment experience to our domestic audiences. Through Tencent Cloud's reliable and highly-efficient digital services, we made sure to provide premium entertainment programs online for Indonesian viewers at home."