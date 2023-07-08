Tennessee-based Fashion Designer, Tess Mann, is Scheduled to Attend Bridal Market in Chicago

Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture labels will be at National Bridal Market Chicago in an effort to connect the latest collections with bridal store stockists.
Tess Mann, fashion designer for the Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture bridal gown labels, and her team are preparing to showcase at the National Bridal Market Chicago on August 20-22, 2023 at THE MART located at 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, 7th Floor Market Suites, Chicago, IL 60654. The National Bridal Market in Chicago is a highly anticipated event for all things wedding fashion-related. This market is a fantastic opportunity for wholesale bridal brands to connect with retail bridal stores, and allow industry professionals to explore the latest trends and innovations in the bridal fashion industry.
Benefits of working with Couture by Tess & Tess Mann Haute Couture labels:
- In business since 2013 with 5-star customer service reviews and multiple awards.
- Size-inclusiveness throughout collections.
- Fashion designer on location at bridal shop trunk shows for bride and retailer Q&A.
- Trademarked label by the United States Patent and Trademark Offices.
- Hand-drawn designs and embroidery for unique inventory.
- Dependable manufacturing. Designer inspects every dress for quality assurance.
- Many opportunities for cross-promotion through the brands’ PR and marketing teams.
- To ensure the success of stockists, only 10-12 bridal shops will be selected in the USA.
- Certificate of Authenticity, custom garment bag and hanger included for each gown.
Lookbook and line sheet available for those interested in carrying Tess Mann's designs in their stores. Bridal retailers can contact the Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture luxury sales team at meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com for further information.
"Our team is excited to introduce the Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture collections to bridal retailers everywhere. Our focus is on a streamlined sales process with one-on-one friendly service and meticulous quality assurance systems in place," says Meredith Corning, luxury goods wholesale representative for Tess Mann's labels.
At the National Bridal Market, you can expect to see stunning fashion shows showcasing the newest bridal collections. Renowned designers will display their exquisite creations, allowing attendees to witness and source the upcoming trends firsthand. The National Bridal Market is not only a platform for sourcing but also an excellent networking opportunity. It brings together industry professionals, allowing them to connect, share ideas, and build relationships. Whether you're a retailer seeking new partnerships or a designer looking for inspiration, this event provides a supportive and collaborative environment.
Furthermore, the event organizers take great care to create a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere. They strive to ensure that all attendees have a pleasant experience by offering excellent customer service and assistance throughout the event.
SHOW LOCATION, DATES & HOURS
Location: theMART, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, 7th Floor Market Suites, Chicago, IL 60654
Date: August 20-22, 2023
- Sunday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Monday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Full List of Designers + Booth Numbers/National Bridal Market Chicago 2022
(via https://www.nationalbridalmarket.com/designer-list)
Bio: Tess Mann is the fashion designer behind the Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess labels in addition to owning a bridal boutique under the name, Couture by Tess Bridal. Tess has been in the bridal industry since 2013. Prior to her formal entry into the industry, she had been designing since she was a young teenager, however chose a different career path in order to serve her country for over twenty years as a federal officer. In September 2018, Tess became a US Trademark Designer with her designs being protected by the US Patent Office. After serving the Memphis, Tennessee area for a little over six years in the bridal industry, Tess and her husband, Joe, opened Couture By Tess Bridal on 31 W. Broad Street in Cookeville, Tennessee in November of 2019. Tess is also the talk show host of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube where she interviews fashion, fine arts and event industry professionals in her bridal boutique's parlor.
About Us: Tess Mann is the fashion designer behind the Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess bridal gown labels with an atelier based in Tennessee, USA.
Contact Info:
Name: Meredith Corning
Email: Send Email
Organization: Tess Mann
Website: https://tessmannhautecouture.com/
Video URL: https://youtu.be/DST5GsZxhwY
Release ID: 89101821
If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.