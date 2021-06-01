Terence Tan Offers Exclusive Coaching Services To Help Empower Individuals And Businesses During The Pandemic

Digital entrepreneur and online marketing strategist Terence Tan is now opening his coaching services to help individuals and businesses find growth during the pandemic.

Singapore, Singapore - Digital entrepreneur and business investor Terence Tan is now opening his exclusive consulting services to individuals and businesses seeking growth during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has got people thinking about their futures,” said Terence. “They might be suffering from a lack of revenue or potential retrenchment from their jobs, and some may even question their sense of purpose and means of livelihood.”

This is the reason why Terence has decided to open his coaching and consulting services to help empower people who refused to be defeated by the pandemic. To help those who want to live life on their own terms.

By leveraging on his unique brand of coaching strategies and methodologies which combine many years of offline and online business experience, Terence has trained more than 10,000 successful students around the world to build and design their desired lifestyle.

“I’ve launched my consulting services in the hopes of helping more people to think with abundance, and take control of their lives and businesses despite the pandemic,” explained Terence. “If you are looking to enjoy sustainable success and happiness, now is the time to take action.”

Each consulting session will take a tailored approach and Terence will provide the proper tools, knowledge, and resources to help his clients turn their business around or create multiple streams of side income in this pandemic.

Terence is also a world-renowned International Speaker who is regularly invited to speak on sales and digital marketing. He has spoken in multiple large-scale seminars and conferences in the USA, South America, UK, Australia, Africa, Indonesia, Cambodia, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and many more countries.

His website TerenceTan.com serves as his main contact point. And interested individuals and businesses can reach out to hire him for keynote speeches, talks, and guest speeches.

About Terence Tan:

Terence Tan is a coach, mentor, entrepreneur, investor, and business consultant. He has more than 18 years of experience in the Direct Selling and Marketing Industry as a Lead Trainer and Team Director. He has led teams of more than 100,000 associates across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa to achieve breakthrough sales in various companies.

He has consulted for and devised profitable business strategies for a very diverse group of client companies including Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Forex Brokerages, Financial Institutions, Seminar and Event Organizers and E-Learning companies in the areas of marketing, business development, and fundraising.

Previously, he was awarded the top 3 rankings in an International Affiliate Competition that was participated by over 98,000 contestants around the world.

