Terrydale Capital Provides $2.5M Loan for a 5 SFR Specs in Weatherford, TX

—

Terrydale Capital is a leader in the real estate financing industry that provides services such as loan programs, advisory & consultation, bridge financing, construction financing, retail loans, hard money loans and more. The type of properties that the firm can help to secure are apartments, office buildings, medical office buildings, retail, warehouse and self-storage, and senior housing & assisted living.

Recently, Culby Culbertson with Terrydale Capital has arranged for a $2,500,000 loan for a buyer who asked to remain anonymous for the purchase of 5 Single Family Rental (SFR) Specs located in Weatherford, Texas. The loan featured a 4.50% interest rate for 12 months at a full term interest only with no prepayment penalty. The loan was arranged through one of Terrydale Capital's many correspondent financing relationships.

While in the process of securing the loan, Culbertson and the multi-family team was facing a race against time with rising interest rates, and the team was diligent at the onset of the transaction to provide all of the information necessary to the appraiser and lender and was able to close on time with our originally agreed upon loan amount.

This is on account of Terrydale Capital’s impeccable relationships with financial resources and experience to resolve challenges in the commercial real estate market. The team of experts at Terrydale Capital prides themselves in providing the highest level of customer service by delivering constant communication, creative solutions, and concise guidance throughout the process.



For more information on the services provided by Terrydale Capital, please visit http://www.terrydalecapital.com



About Us: Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Terrydale Capital is a leader in commercial real estate financing. The firm have close relationships with the nation’s top banks, lenders & family offices in the industry allowing the, to provide the most competitive financing solutions in the market. Terrydale Capital’s staff has over 70+ years of combined real estate experience and have been directly involved in over 1000+ closed commercial transactions in all asset types nationwide.

Contact Info:

Name: Gregory Gali

Email: Send Email

Organization: Terrydale Capital

Phone: 214-241-4230

Website: http://www.terrydalecapital.com



Release ID: 89078648

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.