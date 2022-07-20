Terrydale Capital Provides $8.832M Loan for Multi-Family Property in Garland, TX

—

Terrydale Capital is a leader in the real estate financing industry that provides services such as loan programs, advisory & consultation, bridge financing, construction financing, retail loans, hard money loans and more. The type of properties that the firm can help to secure are apartments, office buildings, medical office buildings, retail, warehouse and self-storage, and senior housing & assisted living.



In recent times, Culby Culbertson with Terrydale Capital has arranged for a $8,832,000 loan for a buyer who asked to remain anonymous for the refinance of a multi-family property located in Garland, Texas. Conditions include a full term interest and a 70% LTC with no prepayment penalty and no exit fee. The loan was arranged through one of Terrydale Capital's many correspondent debt fund relationships.



During the time of securing the loan, Culbertson and team of experts faced a few drawbacks where as a pre-requisite to sufficient liquidity for the deal, their client had to first refinance two commercial properties and sell another. Their client also had expiring payoff statements to work around, and their entities were due for a renewal which could cause further delays.



This was a three-in-one financing process because the team had to swiftly complete the two necessary refinances before beginning the acquisition. They were able to successfully work with the sales brokerage for the sale, all 3rd parties, and the Secretary of State to reinstate their client's LLC before the payoff statements could expire and push back the closing date by 30 days.



For more information on the services provided by Terrydale Capital, please visit https://terrydalecapital.com/

About Us: Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Terrydale Capital is a leader in commercial real estate financing. The firm have close relationships with the nation’s top banks, lenders & family offices in the industry allowing the, to provide the most competitive financing solutions in the market. Terrydale Capital’s staff has over 70+ years of combined real estate experience and have been directly involved in over 1000+ closed commercial transactions in all asset types nationwide.

