Terrydale Capital provides funding for a Multi-Family property in Kansas City, MO

A leader in the real estate financing sector, Terrydale Capital offers a variety of services including retail loans, hard money loans, advising, bridge financing, and more. The type of properties that the firm can help to secure are apartments, office buildings, medical office buildings, retail, warehouse and self-storage, RV and mobile home parks, and senior housing & assisted living.

In recent times, Max Laitner with Terrydale Capital has helped to arrange for a $780,000 loan for a buyer to refinance a multi-family property in Kansas City, Missouri. The secured final loan features a 4.99% interest rate, 25-year amortization and a 3,2,1 exit fee with none in years 4 and 5. The loan was well arranged through one of Terrydale Capital’s correspondent bank relationships.

As the appraisal value came in lower than the buyer’s desired amount, Max Laitner successfully helped to negotiate for higher leverage while keeping the interest rate below 5%. Terrydale Capital takes the client’s success as a top priority and will always assist clients in achieving the best results.

About Us: Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Terrydale Capital is a leader in commercial real estate financing. The firm has close relationships with the nation’s top banks, lenders & family offices in the industry allowing them to provide the most competitive financing solutions in the market. Terrydale Capital’s staff has over 70+ years of combined real estate experience and have been directly involved in over 1000+ closed commercial transactions in all asset types nationwide.

