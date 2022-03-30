Terumo and Glooko Announce Collaboration on New Solution for Diabetes Data Sharing

A Technology Integration for MEDISAFE WITHTM Insulin Patch Pump Patients to Upload Data Anytime Anywhere

TOKYO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, and Glooko, a global leader in data management, remote patient monitoring and mobile apps for people with chronic conditions, have announced a technology integration to deliver new diabetes data sharing solutions together globally. This new integration will enable people with diabetes to transfer recorded data from MEDISAFE WITH™ insulin patch pump into the Glooko platform, thus helping them to visualize insulin dosage, food, and activities in graphs more easily and to realize personalized remote patient monitoring and patient care more effectively.



Available in Europe from May 2022, the two companies will start offering this new diabetes data solution, enabling patients to share their data with healthcare professionals easily both in the physicians' office and remotely from home. This integration will allow healthcare professionals to view the patient's latest health records more frequently, in-person at the clinic or remotely via Glooko's analytics portal.

Additionally, as a next step, both companies are working on a unique way of transferring recorded data from the MEDISAFE WITH™ insulin patch pump to the Glooko Mobile App directly via NFC (near field communication), which is planned to be launched in Europe later this year. MEDISAFE WITH™ will be the world's first insulin patch pump with direct NFC connection to the Glooko Mobile App, utilizing patients' personal smart phones to share their diabetes data with their diabetes team anytime, anywhere.

"We are excited to announce this new patient-focused collaboration with Glooko. These new solutions will allow people with diabetes to upload their data from home easily without the need to visit the hospital. We believe this is a valuable solution for both patients and healthcare providers especially under the post COVID-19 'new normal' lifestyle," commented Hikaru Samejima, President of Terumo's General Hospital Company.

Terumo has been a player in the diabetes market for approximately 40 years, since 1982, providing a wide range of products globally such as insulin injection needles, blood glucose meters and insulin pumps. In November 2020, Terumo obtained CE mark for MEDISAFE WITH™, and is expanding its product availability globally. Currently, Glooko's solutions are used in 31 countries, digitally connecting people with diabetes and their healthcare professional teams. This integration enables more timely information sharing and more powerful remote patient management for better care.

Russ Johannesson, Chief Executive Officer for Glooko stated, "Our continued partnership with Terumo means even more access to health data for people with diabetes and their healthcare providers. We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Terumo by integrating Glooko's data management and remote patient monitoring platform with the MEDISAFE WITH™ insulin patch pump. This means people with diabetes will be able to make more informed decisions with their data, and collaborate with their health care team. That data includes insulin, glucose, diet, activity and blood pressure. Having the best connectivity is imperative for delivering world class care, so we are happy to partner with Terumo to integrate its new insulin patch pump."

About Glooko

Glooko is transforming digital health by connecting people with diabetes and other chronic conditions with their healthcare teams, enabling collaborative telehealth, clinical research and improved health outcomes. The company's software platforms collect and analyze data from multiple devices in one highly secure place, allowing for easy remote upload via app or in-clinic, and producing easy-to-read analytics through actionable charts and graphs. The platform is compatible with over 95% of global diabetes and health monitoring devices, giving patients and their providers flexibility in how to manage their conditions. With over 35B+ data points, Glooko is the global leader in diabetes patient data. More than 3 million users have already benefited from Glooko's solutions in 31 countries across 22 languages. Learn more at glooko.com

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for more than 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technologies, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.