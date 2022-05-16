Terumo Announces Change in Indication for Dexcom G6 CGM System in Japan

Adjunctive use of Blood Glucose Meter Principally Not Required

TOKYO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543) today announces that the indication for the Dexcom G6 CGM System has changed in Japan as of May 10, 2022. With this new indication, the Dexcom G6 CGM System will be the only real-time continuous glucose monitoring system (RT-CGM) in Japan that can be used principally for day-to-day management of blood glucose levels without the adjunctive use of a blood glucose meter.



Dexcom G6 CGM System

The Dexcom G6 CGM System is a RT-CGM developed and manufactured by Dexcom, Inc. Terumo holds the exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Japan, and it has been available for Japanese patients with diabetes since 2021. Users attach a small wearable sensor to the abdomen or other parts of the body so that glucose values are continuously measured and automatically transmitted every five minutes to a receiver or a smartphone with a dedicated app installed. Dexcom G6 CGM System users can constantly check their real-time glucose values and trends with a visualized graph. The system can also notify users when blood glucose values fall outside the target, as well as alert users when a severe hypoglycemic event is predicted.

Previously in Japan the indication for Dexcom G6 CGM system was limited to "assisting" blood glucose meters. As such, a blood glucose meter was required for day-to-day diabetes management such as adjusting the amount of insulin dozes. With the change in indication, a blood glucose meter is only required "when necessary" and the Dexcom G6 CGM system can be utilized for users to make everyday treatment decisions.

Yoshiya Kikawa, Division President of Terumo's Life Care Solution Division, Medical Care Solutions Company comments, "With this new indication we hope more patients will be able to manage their blood glucose value better and reduce the risk of diabetic complications".

Terumo will continue to strive to improve the quality of life of patients and advance medical systems based on its Group Mission of "Contributing to Society Through Healthcare".

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.