Terumo Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Contributing to Society Through Healthcare

TOKYO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today celebrates its 100th anniversary. The company, based in Tokyo, boasts over 25,000 associates worldwide, providing products and services to more than 160 countries and regions across the globe.

Terumo started in 1921 as a small factory making thermometers in Tokyo. At the time, there were rising needs for clinical thermometers due to the outbreak of the 1918 influenza pandemic. In Japan, thermometer supply depended heavily on imports from Europe, and consequently, thermometers were high-priced and only available to a limited number of doctors. The situation worsened when World War I broke out and trade was halted. This heightened demand for locally produced thermometers and brought together a group of ambitious doctors and engineers. Their motive was clear; to provide high-quality thermometers in ample amounts to protect the nation's health and advance the clinical system.

In 1963, Terumo launched Japan's first disposable syringe, followed by disposable hypodermic needles and blood-collection bags – all with the goal of preventing and mitigating the spread of infection caused by reusing these medical devices. In the 1980s, the company brought innovation to less-invasive therapy, such as the world's first microporous hollow fiber membrane oxygenator and quality vascular intervention products. In the 2000s, Terumo took on challenges in emerging fields such as vascular grafts, neurovascular therapy, and blood and cell technologies. Medical technology continued to advance throughout the decades and Terumo continually supported the process by providing technological excellence and high-quality products, as it does today worldwide.

Looking back on the company's footprint, Shinjiro Sato, CEO of Terumo Corporation commented: "This 100-year journey may seem like a miracle, but it is not at all accidental. Terumo exists today because our Group Mission of 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare' has inspired us to dream, and to build the capability to achieve each of our successive dreams in turn."

To celebrate this milestone with all Terumo Group associates around the world, an online ceremony was broadcasted live. The event was an opportunity to connect associates, to appreciate the past 100 years, and to build on the company's strong foundation to take on new challenges for the next 100 years. For its centennial year, the company launched a group-wide slogan, "Stride Ahead," encompassing the company's belief that big steps forward will lead to a better future for healthcare.

Sato envisions: "Terumo has indeed walked alongside the evolution of healthcare. That is why, when we look toward the next 100 years, we know that our work, our growth, and our value lie exactly in the 'healthcare of the future'. Ultimately, our purpose is to help patients, reduce their burdens, and return them to the healthiest state possible, in a lasting way. On a global level, the Terumo mission is to contribute to solving the issues of society.

Takayoshi Mimura, Chairman of the Board commented: "In its 100 years, Terumo has also experienced economic situations that threatened its existence, as well as tough decisions, such as exiting from certain businesses. In short, Terumo grew despite all this by doing the right thing right. If we do the right thing going forward, the growth for another 100 years will follow. There is no other line of work where our efforts can so directly contribute to society, just as our group mission. Let us continue to pursue products and services that will be appreciated by our customers".

100 years of Terumo

For more information on our history, please visit https://www.terumo.com/100th/