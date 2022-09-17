TES and Strides Mobility Sign Memorandum of Understanding on EV Batteries

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TES has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with established Singapore-based transportation company Strides Mobility to collaborate on lithium-ion battery recycling and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure expansion in Singapore. Under the agreement, the two companies will work on EV battery recycling and charging, as well as energy storage initiatives.

The agreement involves information sharing on numerous aspects of e-mobility, with TES providing services such as battery life cycle assessment, the safe handling and recycling of end-of-life EV batteries, and the use of TES' 2nd Life Energy Storage System (ESS) technology in Stride Mobility's growing charging station infrastructure.

TES and Strides Mobility, which operates a sizable fleet of EV taxis and is a provider of electric Mobility-as-a-service (eMaaS) to corporate fleet owners, will work together closely to build the infrastructure, supporting the reverse supply chain and future innovations to help ensure that Singapore remains a thought leader in this space.

"This is a great day for all Singaporeans who care about e-mobility," states Terence Ng, Executive Chairman of TES. "It is our privilege to work closely with Strides Frontier as it begins to take significant steps on its journey to provide a clean EV fleet that can be enjoyed by all Singaporeans."

Ng says this kind of partnership is exactly why TES has invested heavily in end-of-life battery services—services for which it is becoming well known (https://www.tes-amm.com/news/battery-recycling-solution-for-the-tech-industry).

Ng also notes that TES is excited to work in its "hometown" of Singapore to deploy its ESS technology and increase its involvement in the regional and global quest to expand and upgrade the EV charging infrastructure.

"Singapore has long distinguished itself as both a global transportation and logistics hub and as a Garden City that is leading the way in sustainability," states Ng. "This agreement with the Strides Frontier organization will help further advance Singapore's status in these global leadership categories."

About TES

Founded in 2005, TES is a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commission, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components. As one of the largest IT lifecycle service providers in the world, TES understands the common challenges of managing IT equipment throughout its lifecycle. Customized, cost-effective solutions address these challenges and ensure compliance with all local and international data security, environmental, and industry regulations.

TES's mission is to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kilograms of assets by 2030. TES has an unmatched global footprint of 42 facilities across 21 countries and offers unrivaled consistency in service. In addition, the company provides consistent commercials, reduced logistics costs, and local environmental compliance experts, as well as support in local time zones and languages and a deep understanding of transboundary movement throughout the world.

To learn more about TES, visit www.tes-amm.com.

About SK ecoplant

The business model of SK ecoplant is an eco-friendly ecosystem platform that links its technologies with humans, the environment, and finance. SK is building sustainable lifestyles with our creative solutions and advanced technologies, resolving current problems and sowing the seeds for a better future.

SK ecoplant, which recently acquired TES, is building a financial story that manifests our commitment to a new future. As proven by our acquisition of a leading company in the environmental industry, we are taking steps to achieve our goal of becoming "Asia's leading environmental business by 2023," with clear, concrete, mid and long-term strategies for each business sector.

Contact Information:

Eric Ingebretsen

Chief Commercial Officer

eric.ingebretsen@tes-amm.com

+6564088660



Related Images











Image 1: TES and Strides









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment