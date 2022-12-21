Tess Mann of Couture by Tess Bridal is Raising Funds for STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall

Tess Mann, owner at Couture by Tess Bridal, is kicking off a fundraising effort for the oldest surviving opera house in Tennessee and one of the oldest in the nation, STAAR Theater at Antoinette Hall.

Tess Mann of Couture by Tess Bridal and Tess Mann Haute Couture is announcing a new fundraising effort in partnership with STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall. STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall is the oldest surviving opera house in Tennessee and one of the oldest in the United States. The current architectural project to restore Antoinette Hall to its original glory is estimated at $12-15 million dollars. The goal is to regain its function as a performing arts center. Having a soft spot for historical architecture and the arts community, Tess Mann has committed to donate $100 from every purchase of her Couture By Tess trademark label, and 5% of her boutique’s sales from selected bridal gowns sold such as Randy Fenoli Bridal and Robert Bullock Bride. This donation period begins January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2024.



“I began researching venues for our Phantom of the Opera-inspired fashion shoot and stumbled upon STAAR Theater at Antoinette Hall in Pulaski, Tennessee,” says Tess Mann, owner of Couture by Tess Bridal. “My intrigue of old buildings incited me to read more regarding the history of the Opera house and the reason for its decline. During my research I read about the current executive director, Tammy Pierchoski, and her dream of renovating the old building to its former glory. I was compelled to act. ”



“Once Tess Mann determined that STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall would be the location of her long-awaited fashion shoot inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera, it became a philanthropic project. Brides-to-be can shop for their dream wedding dress during the donation period and do something amazing for the community at the same time. It’s a win-win all around,” says Meredith Corning with Meredith Corning PR.



After a massive fire destroyed most of the town of Pulaski, Tennessee in the 1800s, a local man named Mr. Angenol Cox announced that he would be constructing a grand hall on the east side of the square replacing a large portion of the burned area. Named after Mr. Cox’s wife, Antoinette Hall opened on Christmas of 1868. The theatre has hosted many fine traveling entertainers, local productions and other events over the years. Mr Cox eventually relocated out west and STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall changed hands over the decades. In the late 1930s, the opera house closed its doors. The renovation project for STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall is gaining momentum with the support of the local community.



Interested parties can donate directly to the STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall restoration project at the following link:



http://www.staartheatre.org/



𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐬



Venue: Staar Theatre at Antoinette Hall, @staartheatre, http://www.staartheatre.org/

Creative Direction and Gown Retailer: Tess Mann with Couture by Tess Bridal, @couture_by_tess, @tessmann_haute_couture, http://couturebytessbridal.com/, https://tessmannhautecouture.com/

Gown Designers: Armonia, @armonia_bridal, http://www.armonia.com.ua and Ida Torez of Pollardi Fashion Group, @pollardi_fashion_group, http://www.pollardi.com/

Photography: Barrett Dennison/El Osito Films, @barrettd55, http://elositofilms.com/

Special Effects: Corey Austin Allen, @austinallen, http://www.austinallen.net/

Invitations/Graphic Designer: Porchlight Design Co., @porchlight.design.co, http://www.porchlight-design-co.square.site/

Menswear Producer: Jim's Formal Wear, @jimsformalwear, http://www.jimsformalwear.com/

Menswear Retailer: Outlook Menswear, http://www.outlookclothing.com/

Models/Actors: Jenn Schiavonne-Whorton (@head_boss_in_charge), Dan Whorton, Grace Coleman, Laura Cox, Krista Grover, Kerusso Pooley (@kerussopooley), Andy Sisk

PR Agency: Meredith Corning PR, @meredithcorningpr, https://meredithcorningpr.com/

About Tess Mann: Tess Mann is the fashion designer behind the Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess labels in addition to owning a bridal boutique under the name, Couture by Tess Bridal. Tess has been in the bridal industry since 2013. Prior to her formal entry into the industry, she had been designing since she was a young teenager, however chose a different career path in order to serve her country for over twenty years as a federal officer. In September 2018, Tess became a United States Trademark Designer with her designs being protected by the United States Patent Office. After serving the Memphis, Tennessee area for a little over six years providing luxury bridal couture, Tess and her husband, Joe, opened Couture By Tess Bridal on 31 W. Broad Street in Cookeville, Tennessee in November of 2019. Tess is also the talk show host of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube where she interviews fashion and event industry professionals.

