Tess Mann Debuts Nostalgia and New Discovery Bridal Collections at Nashville Fashion Show

Tess Mann, fashion designer for the Couture by Tess bridal gown label, has released the fashion line’s latest collections called Nostalgia and New Discovery at the Travel Through Fashion Time fashion show on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at OZARI inside L&L Marketplace in Nashville, Tennessee. The fashion show featured models with Premiere Model Management agency debuting brand new couture bridal gown designs. Nashville fashion and wedding industry editors and VIPs were in attendance to experience the collections’ release at this in-person event. Guests were served passed hors d'oeuvres, wine and beer during a brief cocktail hour upon arrival, followed by an introduction by Tess Mann, two fashion shows and ended with a meet and greet-style mix and mingle with the designer.

Two collections were presented at the Travel Through Fashion Time fashion show. The Nostalgia Collection is a new collection donning various fashion techniques from different eras while assimilating modern touches. New Discovery is a smaller collection that has utilized designs from previous Couture by Tess collections and re-imagined based on clients' feedback from over the years. Mann also gave attendees a sneak peek into her upcoming collection inspired by Indo-Western fashion to be released in 2023.

“It was such a pleasure to have the opportunity to showcase my latest haute couture bridal collections to the Nashville fashion and wedding industry and media community. I have been dreaming of bringing an international fashion flair to the Tennessee bridal fashion market and now my dream is coming true,“ said Tess Mann with Couture by Tess Bridal.

“Everything about this fashion show was curated from the luxury bridal gown designs to the custom-made runway music to the hand-selected guest list to the carefully curated menu. We wanted guests to feel fully immersed in a couture fashion experience resembling that of an intimate luxury fashion event often found in New York and Europe,” says Meredith Corning, event planner at Meredith Events.

Guest Commentary

“We were honored to attend this fabulous runway show and were truly stunned by the variety of gowns that came down the catwalk. Nods to different decades kept the crowd at the edge of their seats. We personally fell for some statement sleeves and one silky gown with an ever-flowing cape back. Look out Music City, Nashville might become Couture City thanks to creatives like Tess Mann,” says Abigail and Emily Bache, fashion bloggers at Wanderlust Girls and creators of A M A T O S T Y L E.

“What a great night and beautiful fashion show…” says Brooke Webb, style blogger at KB Styled.

“It was so much fun getting to see Couture by Tess showcase the new Nostalgia and New Discovery collections. You won’t find polyester with appliques. You will find silk jacquard, damask brocades, Duchess satin, silk crepe, and other elegant fabric choices. It was such a fun exposure to the full-design experience,” says Scarlet Paolicchi, author and top mom blogger at Family Focus Blog.

“Had a blast at the Couture by Tess fashion show tonight! Super excited to see what the future has in store for this designer,” says Alex B., creative director of The Darling Downtown and founder of Noel + Joyce.

“Tess is so creative and her work is incredible! I really enjoyed the show! I can’t wait to attend more,” says Savvy Poole, singer and content creator.

“Big night out tonight! Thanks to Ozari and Couture by Tess for having us at this gorgeous fashion show,” says Christina Logan, event planner at Christina Logan Events.

“Very Bridgerton vibes,” says Kesley Rae, founder and creative director at Kelsey Rae Designs.

“Huge thanks to the extremely talented haute couture bridal designer, Tess Mann with Couture by Tess! The show was stunning and our models were honored to walk for this beautiful debut,” says Bridgette Martin, owner and model scout for Premiere Model Management.

Attending Social Media Influencers

@kbstyled - Brooke Webb is a blogger at KBStyled, a destination for women of all ages to explore personal style, fitness, home decor, travel recommendations, family, beauty tips, and so much more.

@wanderlustgirls - This BFF blogger duo, Emily and Abigail, spent 7 years in Manhattan building successful fashion styling careers, and now live in Nashville to pursue their dreams in Music City...one adventure at a time.

@savvypoole - Savvy Poole is a fashion blogger, singer, content creator, vlogger, model, and influencer. She recently moved to Nashville to pursue her social media influencer and music career and shares her journey on Instagram.

@thedarlingdowntown - Alex B. is the founder and creative director of the lifestyle, fashion and travel source, The Darling Downtown. She is also the founder of Noel + Joyce, a jewelry brand with a purpose to support, honor and inspire families who were brought together by adoption.

@familyfocusblog - Scarlet Paolicchi is an author of four books and writer for her blog, Family Focus Blog. She shares tips for better family life, parenting, family fun activities, eco-friendly lifestyle, family food ideas, family travel, family fashion tips and home decor. Family Focus Blog has been named #3 in Cision PR’s 50 U.S. Top Mom Blog list.

Contributing Creative Team

OZARI, @ozarinashville

Premiere Models Nashville, @premieremodelsnash

Forerunner, @forerunnerco

El Osito Films, @elositofilms, @barrettd55

G Catering, @gcatering

Quest Events, @quest_events

DJ Who, @djwho_

HolyOrders with Tyler M. Terry, Soundcloud @holyordersotaku

Wellness Bliss Box, @wellnessblissbox

Meredith Events, @meredithevents

Meredith Corning PR, @meredithcorningpr

About Tess Mann: Tess Mann is the fashion designer behind the Couture by Tess label and owns a bridal boutique under the same name. Tess has been in the bridal industry since 2012. Prior to her formal entry into the industry, she had been designing since she was a young teenager, however chose a different career path in order to serve her country for over twenty years as a federal officer. In September 2018, Tess became a United States Trademark Designer with her designs being protected by the United States Patent Office. After serving the Memphis, Tennessee area for a little over six years providing luxury bridal couture, Tess and her husband, Joe, opened Couture By Tess Bridal on 31 W. Broad Street in Cookeville, Tennessee in November of 2019. Tess is also the talk show host of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube where she interviews fashion and event industry professionals.

Photo included in this press release by Barrett Dennison/El Osito Films.

About Us: Couture by Tess is a luxury bridal gown line exclusively designed by fashion designer, Tess Mann, with a brick-and-mortar boutique in Cookeville, Tennessee.

