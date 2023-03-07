Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess to Connect with Stockists at Bridal Market in Chicago

Fashion designer, Tess Mann, is preparing to showcase two labels, Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture, at National Bridal Market Chicago in an effort to connect with couture bridal gown store stockists.

—

Tess Mann, fashion designer for the Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture bridal gown labels, and her team are preparing to showcase at the National Bridal Market Chicago on March 12-14, 2023 at THE MART located at 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, 7th Floor Market Suites, Chicago, IL 60654. National Bridal Market Chicago is the leading trade show for bridal and special occasion fashion needs, offering the latest styles from the industry’s top designers. The latest collections and styles will be on display at Mann’s space inside booth #1117. The show gives its visitors and exhibitors the opportunity to connect and network with other industry professionals.



Benefits of working with Couture by Tess & Tess Mann Haute Couture labels:

In business since 2013 with 5-star customer service reviews and multiple awards.

Any buyer that places an order for 10 Tess Mann Haute Couture and/or Couture by Tess gowns will receive one free gown.

Fashion designer on location at bridal shop trunk shows for bride and retailer Q&A.

Trademarked label by the United States Patent and Trademark Offices.

Hand-drawn designs and embroidery for unique inventory.

Dependable manufacturing. Designer inspects every dress for quality assurance.

Many opportunities for cross-promotion through the brands' PR and marketing teams.

To ensure the success of stockists, only 10-12 bridal shops will be selected in the USA.

Certificate of Authenticity, custom garment bag and hanger included for each gown.

Qualified retailers may apply for a lease agreement in lieu of purchasing inventory.

“The National Bridal Market Chicago is the first choice for bridal designers in the USA. It is the perfect forum for bridal shop owners and merchandise purchasing agents from all over the USA to travel, to meet and examine bridal collections from all over the world.,” said Tess Mann.



SHOW LOCATION, DATES & HOURS

Location: theMART, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, 7th Floor Market Suites, Chicago, IL 60654

Date: March 12-14th, 2023

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Monday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



About Us: Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess fashion labels are designed by Tess Mann in Tennessee, USA.

Contact Info:

Name: Meredith Corning

Email: Send Email

Organization: Tess Mann Haute Couture

Website: https://tessmannhautecouture.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/yZyr3uCASSI

