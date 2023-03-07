Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess to Connect with Stockists at Bridal Market in Chicago

Fashion designer, Tess Mann, is preparing to showcase two labels, Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture, at National Bridal Market Chicago in an effort to connect with couture bridal gown store stockists.
Tess Mann, fashion designer for the Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture bridal gown labels, and her team are preparing to showcase at the National Bridal Market Chicago on March 12-14, 2023 at THE MART located at 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, 7th Floor Market Suites, Chicago, IL 60654. National Bridal Market Chicago is the leading trade show for bridal and special occasion fashion needs, offering the latest styles from the industry’s top designers. The latest collections and styles will be on display at Mann’s space inside booth #1117. The show gives its visitors and exhibitors the opportunity to connect and network with other industry professionals.
Benefits of working with Couture by Tess & Tess Mann Haute Couture labels:
- In business since 2013 with 5-star customer service reviews and multiple awards.
- Any buyer that places an order for 10 Tess Mann Haute Couture and/or Couture by Tess gowns will receive one free gown.
- Fashion designer on location at bridal shop trunk shows for bride and retailer Q&A.
- Trademarked label by the United States Patent and Trademark Offices.
- Hand-drawn designs and embroidery for unique inventory.
- Dependable manufacturing. Designer inspects every dress for quality assurance.
- Many opportunities for cross-promotion through the brands' PR and marketing teams.
- To ensure the success of stockists, only 10-12 bridal shops will be selected in the USA.
- Certificate of Authenticity, custom garment bag and hanger included for each gown.
- Qualified retailers may apply for a lease agreement in lieu of purchasing inventory.
“The National Bridal Market Chicago is the first choice for bridal designers in the USA. It is the perfect forum for bridal shop owners and merchandise purchasing agents from all over the USA to travel, to meet and examine bridal collections from all over the world.,” said Tess Mann.
SHOW LOCATION, DATES & HOURS
Location: theMART, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, 7th Floor Market Suites, Chicago, IL 60654
Date: March 12-14th, 2023
- Sunday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Monday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Full List of Designers + Booth Numbers/National Bridal Market Chicago 2022
(via https://www.nationalbridalmarket.com/designer-list)
2Cute Prom | 1024
A
Adornato Couture | 2110
Advance Packaging/The Garment Bag Company | 3018
Alexander by Daymor | 1046
Alyce Paris | 10078
Amalee Accessories | 1073
AMARRA | 8044
Angels New York | 10073
Ansonia Bridal Veils / Elena Designs | 4022
Ariamo Fashion Group | 3078
Ariel J Bridal | 1024
Ariel Taub | 1107
Ashley & Justin | 7094
Ashley Nicole | 2066
Atelier Bianca | 1103
B
Barbie Anne Bridal | 1042
BBL Systems and Solutions | 1017
Beker Fashions | 1057
Bel Aire Bridal | 6038
Bliss Bridal | 2044
Blush Group | 7066
Bo Lee Collection | 1061
Boomba | 3051
Bridal Collective | 3130
BridalLive | 8106
Bridal Provisions by Carrafina | 3030
BridalVision Financial | 5014
C
Calla Blanche | 1001
Carrafina | 3030
Casablanca Bridal | 3094
Chic & Holland | 10117
Chic Nostalgia | 6120
Clarisse | 7062
Colby John | 6100
Colors Dress | 4062
Coterie White | 2074
Couture by Tess | 1117
Cristal D’or | 6082
D
DAMA Couture | 4070
Dave and Johnny | 7054
DaVinci Bridal | 10093
De Blossom Collection | 2038
Design by Conception | 2029
Demetrios | 3054 & 6096
Dominiss | 10099
Dovita Bridal | 8118
DS Bridal | 3043
E
Elissar Bridal | 2001
Elizabeth Lee Couture | 3062
Elizee Bridal | 3050
elly haute couture | 2122
Emily Shalant | 1093
enVogue Bridal Accessories | 5053
Erica Koesler Wedding Accessories | 1089
ESME Private Label | 2062
Evelyn Bridal | 2086
F
Feriani Couture | 1079
Fiore Couture | 6076
G
GATHERALL | 9074
Georgina Rose | 1038
Great Lakes Wedding Gown Specialists | 1013
H
Halima Grine | 1097
Hangers Direct | 2018
Heirloom Bridal Company | 1111
Herve Paris | 2074
I
Icon by Alexander | 1046
J
J L Johnson Bridals | 2054
Jadore Evening | 4018
Janique NYC | 1053
Jasmine Bridal | 2030
Jaxie Bridal | 6097
Jessica Angel Collection | 10081
Jimme Huang | 6114
John Paul Ataker | 1099
Jovani | 9069
Julia Kontogruni | 8114
Julie Vino | 1074
Junnie Leigh | 9082
K
Kanali K Bridesmaid | 1024
Kelly Faetanini | 2094
Kenect | 1100
Kenneth Winston | 6064
Kimberly Carmona | 9114
Kitty Chen Couture | 6034
L
L’amour by Calla Blanche | 1001
La Femme | 7130
La Perle by Calla Blanche | 1001
La Premiere x Dimitrius DALIA 2023 | 3082
La Premiere x Idan Cohen 2023 | 3082
La Premiere x J'Aton 2022 | 3082
La Premiere x 2023SS Couture | 3082
La Premiere x 2023FW LUXE | 3082
La Premiere x 2023SS White | 3082
LARA | 7110
Lasting Memories / ESME | 2062
Lee Roski Ltd | 1030
Libelle | 2074
Linda Richards | 10113
Lis Simon | 6022
Lore Fashions | 6084
Lotus Threads | 1094
Lucci Lu/ Abby Paris / Abby Lane Bridal | 7038
Lux and Love | 10098
Lyda Formals | 1023
M
Madam Burcu | 2102
Madi Lane Bridal / Evie Young | 6041
Maggie Sottero Designs | 1130
Marionat The Bridal Veil Company | 3093
Maritza Bridal Veils | 4086
Marsoni by Colors Dress | 4062
MICHAELKILADA | 9110
Mikaella Bridal | 2022
Mimosa by Julie Vino | 2070
Miss Scarlett | 3105
MNM Couture | 7122
Modeca | 10065
Mon Cheri | 7030
Monica Loretti | 1052
Moonlight Val Stefani | 7080
N
N.Y.M.F. by Co. | 3017
National Bridal Retailers Association | 1049
Nicole Bakti | 1033
Nina Canacci | 7104
Novia by Julio Designs | 1078
O
Oksana Mukha | 2116
Olive & Piper | 5018
One Styled Bride | 2074
Onlyway Bridesmaids | 3067
P
Patrice Catan Designs “PODCAST with Patrice Catan” | 9054
Paloma Blanca | 3022
PARIS by Debra Moreland | 1086
Peanut Butter Collection | 1018
Podium | 9077
Pollardi Fashion Group | 4080
Poppy Bridal Software | 1047
Primavera Couture | 7106
R
Rachel Ann Bridal | 2106
Ragazza Fashion | 8098
Randy Fenoli | 8130
Renee Grace | 1062
Renegade Bridal & Dyeable Lab | 8078
Ricca Sposa | 3068
Rina Di Montella | 4062
Robert Bullock Bride | 2082
Romanzo by Julie Vino | 2070
S
Samantha Woo | 2099
Sarah Alouache | 1082
Sassy South | 1041
Scout Bridal | 1022
Sherri Hill | 10300
Sima Couture | 1110
Sophia and Camilla | 2017
Sophia Thomas Designs | 10063
Stella Couture | 7116
Studio Levana | 1123
SYVO - Coffee Bar!
T
Terani Couture | 7072
Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman | 1067
THEIA Bridal | 10109
Ti Adoro Jewelry | 1102
Toni Federici | 1106
Trish Peng | 2074
U
Untamed Petals | 2074
V
Vanessa Alfaro Bridal | 9118
Veil Trends / J-Picone, REVEL by Veil Trends | 1083
Vienna Prom | 6114
Victor Harper Private Label | 1120
VOWS
W
Watters /WTOO/Willowby/by Watters | 3001
Wedding Gown Preservation Co. | 5029
White Gem Design | 1027
WW Displays Inc. | 4012
Y
Yedyna | 9107
Yumi Katsura | 1120
About Us: Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess fashion labels are designed by Tess Mann in Tennessee, USA.
Contact Info:
Name: Meredith Corning
Email: Send Email
Organization: Tess Mann Haute Couture
Website: https://tessmannhautecouture.com/
Video URL: https://youtu.be/yZyr3uCASSI
Release ID: 89091483
