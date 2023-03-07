Tess Mann Haute Couture Launches New Website

Fashion designer, Tess Mann, launches a new website for bridal label, Tess Mann Haute Couture, to showcase the brand for brides-to-be and wedding dress stockists.

—

The new Tess Mann Haute Couture website was launched to provide brides-to-be and wedding gown stockists a virtual opportunity to view the latest styles from the brand. The Tess Mann Haute Couture brand embodies beauty, uniqueness and stresses individuality for the fashion-forward, sophisticated bride desiring wedding gowns of the highest caliber. Fall in love with the finest silks, jacquards, hand-beading and sophisticated embroidery while relishing in styles exhibiting Parisian and Italian flare.



The website features information about the brand, history of the designer, photos of the latest collections and instructions on how to become a retail stockist. Brides-to-be and retailers are encouraged to use the website’s contact form to connect with the designer and staff at Tess Mann Haute Couture.



“I’m thrilled we researched some of the most interactive and up-to-date programs which afforded my team an opportunity to develop and provide a much more modern, sleek and interactive website. This allows me to showcase my designs with much more clarity, allowing both brides and retailers alike to zoom in on my exquisite embroidery designs and the painstaking hand-beading which is pure perfection. This website is certainly for the bride who appreciates true unique finery, styles out of the ordinary and is ultimately searching for a bridal retailer in her area. Retailers will ascertain the information they need and feel confident in my personal involvement and commitment to excellence in our mutual collaboration and ultimately the success of our businesses,” says fashion designer, Tess Mann.



Tess Mann Haute Couture invites the public to explore the new website and check out the latest press and press releases on the press page. Parties interested in featuring the brand in or on media outlets can fill out a form to be connected with the appropriate department. Additionally, those interested in featuring the luxurious gowns found on the website in fashion photography or styled photo shoots can enter requests through the contact form.





About Tess Mann Haute Couture: Tess Mann is the fashion designer behind the Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess labels in addition to owning a bridal boutique under the name, Couture by Tess Bridal. Tess has been in the bridal industry since 2013. Prior to her formal entry into the industry, she had been designing since she was a young teenager, however chose a different career path in order to serve her country for over twenty years as a federal officer. In September 2018, Tess became a US Trademark Designer with her designs being protected by the US Patent Office. After serving the Memphis, Tennessee area for a little over six years in the bridal industry, Tess and her husband, Joe, opened Couture By Tess Bridal on 31 W. Broad Street in Cookeville, Tennessee in November of 2019. Tess is also the talk show host of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube where she interviews fashion, fine arts and event industry professionals in her bridal boutique's parlor.





About Us: Tess Mann Haute Couture is a USA-based bridal gown label designed by Tess Mann in Cookeville, Tennessee, USA.

Contact Info:

Name: Meredith Corning

Email: Send Email

Organization: Tess Mann Haute Couture

Website: https://tessmannhautecouture.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/cWwGAs2XlAQ

Release ID: 89091490

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.