Tess Mann Haute Couture Sets the Stage for Global Fashion Week Domination

Tess Mann Haute Couture, in collaboration with Global Fashion Collective, announces participation in Tokyo, New York, Milan, Paris, and Vancouver Fashion Weeks showcasing exquisite designs, blending sophistication with strength.

Tess Mann Haute Couture, the epitome of sophistication and elegance in the world of high fashion, is thrilled to announce its participation in a series of prestigious fashion weeks around the globe in partnership with Global Fashion Collective. This groundbreaking collaboration will showcase Tess Mann's designs on some of the most respected runways, including Tokyo, New York, Milan, Paris, and Vancouver Fashion Weeks.



As a testament to fashion designer Tess Mann's commitment to redefining haute couture, the label will unveil its latest collections, featuring an array of red carpet-ready formal attire alongside its celebrated bridal creations. Each piece reflects Tess Mann's distinctive style, characterized by impeccable craftsmanship, intricate detailing, and a celebration of femininity and strength.

"Tess Mann Haute Couture is more than just fashion—it's a celebration of empowerment, elegance, and individuality. I'm honored to showcase my designs on the global stage, inspiring women to embrace their inner strength and beauty," says Tess Mann.



Tentative Show Dates in 2024 for Spring/Summer 2025 Showcases:



- Tokyo: August 28th - 31st

- New York: September 5th - 9th

- Milan: September 18th - 23rd

- Paris: September 26th - 30th

- Vancouver Fashion Week: October 15th - 20th



Please note that show dates are subject to change by event organizers. For any inquiries regarding Global Fashion Collective and their fashion week events, please contact their team at info@globalfashioncollective.com.



Global Fashion Collective, an extension of Vancouver Fashion Week, serves as a platform for both emerging and established designers to showcase their latest creations on an international scale. Since its inception in October 2017, GFC has curated exclusive runway showcases in fashion capitals worldwide, providing designers with exceptional opportunities for global brand exposure and market expansion.



Don't miss Tess Mann Haute Couture's journey through the global fashion landscape, as the label continues to inspire and empower women with its exquisite designs and unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and creativity.



About Tess Mann Haute Couture: Tess Mann Haute Couture is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Tess Mann Haute Couture designs for the proximal woman, inspiring her to be who she is without apology. While wearing Tess Mann, she is armed with unfailing confidence-both in the boardroom and out on the town. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Haute Couture continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Lookbooks and line sheets are available upon request to retail stores worldwide. Follow Tess Mann Haute Couture on Instagram @tessmann_haute_couture and TikTok @tessmannhautecouture. For more information, visit tessmannhautecouture.com.



About Tess Mann: Tess Mann, a US-based visionary fashion designer, has made an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. As the founder, designer, and creative director of Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess, she has become synonymous with luxury, craftsmanship, and elegant design.



With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. After spending over two decades as a federal law enforcement officer, her passion for fashion led her to forge a new path upon retiring from the Bureau. Mann honed her skills through hands-on experience throughout her life, ultimately leading her to establish her own fashion house. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style that sets her apart in the industry.



Mann's designs are characterized by their premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Each creation is a masterpiece, meticulously crafted with hand-sewn embellishments, intricate lacework, and delicate beadwork. One of her trademarks is the hand-drawn lacework and embroidery that adds an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her designs.



Known for her ability to seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, Mann's collections offer a range of options for brides-to-be seeking the perfect wedding dress. From timeless A-line silhouettes to modern sheath dresses, every design showcases the brand's signature sophistication and attention to detail, ensuring that every bride feels radiantly beautiful on her special day.



Mann's passion for her craft extends beyond the artistry of design. She has a deep commitment to providing unparalleled quality and customer satisfaction. Her dedication to excellence is evident in every aspect of her work, from the choice of fabrics to the final stitching. This commitment has earned her a devoted following who trust her to create their dream wedding gowns.



With her notable achievements, it comes as no surprise that Mann has received accolades and recognition in the fashion industry. Her participation in events such as Vancouver Fashion Week has showcased her talent on a global stage, cementing her reputation as a fashion luminary. Mann continues to redefine bridal fashion, captivating audiences with her innovative designs and unwavering commitment to creating timeless elegance.



Tess Mann's journey to becoming a renowned fashion designer has been defined by determination, talent, and an unwavering passion for her craft. Through her remarkable creations, she has elevated bridal fashion, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. As she continues to push boundaries and captivate the world with her artistry, Tess Mann remains a trailblazer in the realm of haute couture.



About Global Fashion Collective: Global Fashion Collective, a sister company to Vancouver Fashion Week, aims to elevate designers by creating exclusive runway showcases in diverse fashion capitals worldwide. Through strategic partnerships and extensive media coverage, GFC provides designers with invaluable opportunities for international exposure and market growth. Learn more at www.globalfashioncollective.com.



Photo in this press release by Denis Gutiérrez-Ogrinc @denisogrinc at Vancouver Fashion Week.

About the company: Tess Mann Haute Couture is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann.

