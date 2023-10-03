Tess Mann Haute Couture to Showcase Bridal Fashion Designs in Vancouver

Fashion designer, Tess Mann, scheduled to show the Tess Mann Haute Couture label at Vancouver Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show.

—

Renowned fashion label Tess Mann Haute Couture is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Vancouver Fashion Week, with the showcase to take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at David Lam Hall, 50 E. Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6A 3V6. The event, celebrated for its global industry recognition and commitment to cutting-edge fashion, provides an ideal platform for fashion designer, Tess Mann, to unveil her latest stunning collection to an esteemed international audience.



Vancouver Fashion Week, established in 2001, has become one of North America's foremost platforms for emerging and established designers alike. The week-long event showcases innovative fashion from around the world, promoting diversity, sustainability, and artistic expression. With a mission to foster creativity and provide a global platform, Vancouver Fashion Week attracts industry professionals, fashion enthusiasts, and influential media representatives. The event's commitment to supporting both established and emerging talents aligns perfectly with Tess Mann Haute Couture's vision to push boundaries and create timeless, unique designs.



Tess Mann Haute Couture, the eponymous fashion label created by acclaimed designer Tess Mann, has garnered a reputation for its exquisite craftsmanship, attention to detail, and unparalleled elegance. Tess Mann's avant-garde approach to haute couture has garnered her recognition on the international stage, and her work has been featured in renowned fashion publications and worn by discerning clientele.



The much-anticipated Tess Mann Haute Couture showcase will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023, with doors opening at 4:30 pm., and Tess Mann Haute Couture will take the stage at 5:40 pm. Attendees can expect a captivating display of couture creations that reflect Tess Mann's signature style, combining opulent fabrics, intricate embellishments, and meticulous tailoring.



"We are delighted to be part of Vancouver Fashion Week," says Tess Mann, founder and creative director of Tess Mann Haute Couture. "This event provides an exceptional platform to share our vision with a global audience and celebrate the artistry and craftsmanship inherent in every piece we create. We look forward to showcasing our latest collection and leaving a lasting impression."



“At Vancouver Fashion Week, diversity really is our greatest strength. We bring together the most incredible design talent from across Canada and around the world, presenting the most forward-thinking creative concepts to the industry. Fashion is a truly global phenomenon and it's so inspiring to see such a strong mix of designers all under one roof here in Vancouver.” says Jamal Abdourahman, producer and founder of Vancouver Fashion Week.



For more information about Tess Mann Haute Couture, please visit tessmannhautecouture.com or contact us at tess (at) tessmannhautecouture (dot) com.



Interested stockists can contact meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com.



To view the Tess Mann Haute Couture lookbook, visit here: http://tinyurl.com/3av9zxpt



For more information about Vancouver Fashion Week, please contact media (at) vanfashionweek (dot) com.



VANCOUVER FASHION WEEK SHOW SS’ 24 SCHEDULE AS OF RELEASE DATE ON THIS PRESS RELEASE - www.vanfashionweek.com/ss24schedule



Day 1, October 17, 2023



SHOW I

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Kazumi Kimono Remake

Paul Seagrave



SHOW II

6:50 p.m. - 7:10 p.m.

Atelier Hally

YAXIN ZONE



SHOW III

7:20 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Valienne

Socarrás



Day 2, October 18, 2023



SHOW I

5:00 p.m. - 5:20 p.m.

Love to Ukraine

Juno

Old Fashioned Standards



SHOW II

5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Zollection

Ryunosuke

Kathryn Grant



SHOW III

6:10 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

KATASHIRO

Allison Dunne



SHOW IV

6:40 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

MAHAUD



Day 3, October 19, 2023



SHOW I

5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Atira

DRESS en DORIS



SHOW II

5:30 p.m. - 5:40 p.m.

AMIR | SAM

Christiann Moore



SHOW III

6:10 p.m. - 6:40 p.m.

DANIELA MARIBEL

Tsumugi



SHOW IV

6:50 p.m. - 7:10 p.m.

Arshi Singhal

Wa studio Kiwa



Day 4, October 20, 2023



SHOW I

5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

La Salle



SHOW II

5:40 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

In Vogue Fashion Haus

NAOKI MULAKAMI



SHOW III

6:10 p.m. - 6:40 p.m.

ZAGAE

Kimono Dress Atelier Midori

Erika Sonoda



SHOW IV

6:50 p.m. - 7:10 p.m.

Milennia

SIRUSI LOCUS



Day 5, October 21, 2023



SHOW I

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Originel

Tess Mann Haute Couture

Unserten



SHOW II

6:10 p.m. - 6:40 p.m.

Scheduled Meditation

Rochie Vintage

S.MU



SHOW III

6:50 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.

SEIJI ARIE

The Opal Tribe

Acote



Day 6, October 22, 2023



SHOW I

5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Alex S Yu

John Fabio Garcia



SHOW II

6:10 p.m. - 6:40 p.m.

Mizuid

Ange Mariage

Rebecca Doughty



SHOW III

6:50 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.

Kanako Tamura

QZ SHEN

Bonheur Infini





About Tess Mann Haute Couture: Tess Mann Haute Couture is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Renowned for her avant-garde approach to haute couture, Tess Mann creates one-of-a-kind pieces using luxurious fabrics, exquisite embellishments, and superior craftsmanship. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Haute Couture continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion.



About Vancouver Fashion Week: Vancouver Fashion Week is one of North America's premier fashion events, gathering leading designers, industry professionals, buyers, and media from around the globe. Known for showcasing cutting-edge fashion, fostering creativity, and promoting diverse talent, Vancouver Fashion Week has become a coveted platform for emerging and established designers.





About Us: Tess Mann Haute Couture is designed exclusively by fashion designer, Tess Mann, based in Tennessee, USA and serving stockists and clients internationally.

Contact Info:

Name: Meredith Corning

Email: Send Email

Organization: Tess Mann Haute Couture

Website: https://tessmannhautecouture.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/U3cyu-xV71Y?si=1pOgMREF0QutBnL4

Release ID: 89109133

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.