Tess Mann Haute Couture to Showcase Bridal Fashion Designs in Vancouver

Fashion designer, Tess Mann, scheduled to show the Tess Mann Haute Couture label at Vancouver Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show.
—
Renowned fashion label Tess Mann Haute Couture is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Vancouver Fashion Week, with the showcase to take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at David Lam Hall, 50 E. Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6A 3V6. The event, celebrated for its global industry recognition and commitment to cutting-edge fashion, provides an ideal platform for fashion designer, Tess Mann, to unveil her latest stunning collection to an esteemed international audience.
Vancouver Fashion Week, established in 2001, has become one of North America's foremost platforms for emerging and established designers alike. The week-long event showcases innovative fashion from around the world, promoting diversity, sustainability, and artistic expression. With a mission to foster creativity and provide a global platform, Vancouver Fashion Week attracts industry professionals, fashion enthusiasts, and influential media representatives. The event's commitment to supporting both established and emerging talents aligns perfectly with Tess Mann Haute Couture's vision to push boundaries and create timeless, unique designs.
Tess Mann Haute Couture, the eponymous fashion label created by acclaimed designer Tess Mann, has garnered a reputation for its exquisite craftsmanship, attention to detail, and unparalleled elegance. Tess Mann's avant-garde approach to haute couture has garnered her recognition on the international stage, and her work has been featured in renowned fashion publications and worn by discerning clientele.
The much-anticipated Tess Mann Haute Couture showcase will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023, with doors opening at 4:30 pm., and Tess Mann Haute Couture will take the stage at 5:40 pm. Attendees can expect a captivating display of couture creations that reflect Tess Mann's signature style, combining opulent fabrics, intricate embellishments, and meticulous tailoring.
"We are delighted to be part of Vancouver Fashion Week," says Tess Mann, founder and creative director of Tess Mann Haute Couture. "This event provides an exceptional platform to share our vision with a global audience and celebrate the artistry and craftsmanship inherent in every piece we create. We look forward to showcasing our latest collection and leaving a lasting impression."
“At Vancouver Fashion Week, diversity really is our greatest strength. We bring together the most incredible design talent from across Canada and around the world, presenting the most forward-thinking creative concepts to the industry. Fashion is a truly global phenomenon and it's so inspiring to see such a strong mix of designers all under one roof here in Vancouver.” says Jamal Abdourahman, producer and founder of Vancouver Fashion Week.
For more information about Tess Mann Haute Couture, please visit tessmannhautecouture.com or contact us at tess (at) tessmannhautecouture (dot) com.
Interested stockists can contact meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com.
To view the Tess Mann Haute Couture lookbook, visit here: http://tinyurl.com/3av9zxpt
For more information about Vancouver Fashion Week, please contact media (at) vanfashionweek (dot) com.
VANCOUVER FASHION WEEK SHOW SS’ 24 SCHEDULE AS OF RELEASE DATE ON THIS PRESS RELEASE - www.vanfashionweek.com/ss24schedule
Day 1, October 17, 2023
SHOW I
6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Kazumi Kimono Remake
- Paul Seagrave
SHOW II
6:50 p.m. - 7:10 p.m.
- Atelier Hally
- YAXIN ZONE
SHOW III
7:20 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Valienne
- Socarrás
Day 2, October 18, 2023
SHOW I
5:00 p.m. - 5:20 p.m.
- Love to Ukraine
- Juno
- Old Fashioned Standards
SHOW II
5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Zollection
- Ryunosuke
- Kathryn Grant
SHOW III
6:10 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- KATASHIRO
- Allison Dunne
SHOW IV
6:40 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- MAHAUD
Day 3, October 19, 2023
SHOW I
5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Atira
- DRESS en DORIS
SHOW II
5:30 p.m. - 5:40 p.m.
- AMIR | SAM
- Christiann Moore
SHOW III
6:10 p.m. - 6:40 p.m.
- DANIELA MARIBEL
- Tsumugi
SHOW IV
6:50 p.m. - 7:10 p.m.
- Arshi Singhal
- Wa studio Kiwa
Day 4, October 20, 2023
SHOW I
5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- La Salle
SHOW II
5:40 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- In Vogue Fashion Haus
- NAOKI MULAKAMI
SHOW III
6:10 p.m. - 6:40 p.m.
- ZAGAE
- Kimono Dress Atelier Midori
- Erika Sonoda
SHOW IV
6:50 p.m. - 7:10 p.m.
- Milennia
- SIRUSI LOCUS
Day 5, October 21, 2023
SHOW I
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Originel
- Tess Mann Haute Couture
- Unserten
SHOW II
6:10 p.m. - 6:40 p.m.
- Scheduled Meditation
- Rochie Vintage
- S.MU
SHOW III
6:50 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.
- SEIJI ARIE
- The Opal Tribe
- Acote
Day 6, October 22, 2023
SHOW I
5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Alex S Yu
- John Fabio Garcia
SHOW II
6:10 p.m. - 6:40 p.m.
- Mizuid
- Ange Mariage
- Rebecca Doughty
SHOW III
6:50 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.
- Kanako Tamura
- QZ SHEN
- Bonheur Infini
About Tess Mann Haute Couture: Tess Mann Haute Couture is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Renowned for her avant-garde approach to haute couture, Tess Mann creates one-of-a-kind pieces using luxurious fabrics, exquisite embellishments, and superior craftsmanship. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Haute Couture continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion.
About Vancouver Fashion Week: Vancouver Fashion Week is one of North America's premier fashion events, gathering leading designers, industry professionals, buyers, and media from around the globe. Known for showcasing cutting-edge fashion, fostering creativity, and promoting diverse talent, Vancouver Fashion Week has become a coveted platform for emerging and established designers.
About Us: Tess Mann Haute Couture is designed exclusively by fashion designer, Tess Mann, based in Tennessee, USA and serving stockists and clients internationally.
Contact Info:
Name: Meredith Corning
Email: Send Email
Organization: Tess Mann Haute Couture
Website: https://tessmannhautecouture.com/
Video URL: https://youtu.be/U3cyu-xV71Y?si=1pOgMREF0QutBnL4
Release ID: 89109133
