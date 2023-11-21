TESSAN Tzacol Genie CS01: Fast charging&Space saving Redefining Charging Station

TESSAN, a trailblazer in consumer electronics, proudly introduces its latest innovation—the Tzacol Genie CS01. Harnessing the revolutionary GaN technology, this charging marvel is designed to transform your charging experience with unprecedented speed, versatility, and space-saving efficiency.

Lightning-Fast Charging Speeds:

Imagine the possibilities—a mere 30 minutes to charge an iphone to 50%..The Tzacol Genie CS01 boasts 65W fast-charging capabilities, delivering rapid power to 9 devices simultaneously. Whether it's smartphone, laptop, smartwatch, or earbuds,and more, experience swift charging without compromise.

Tower Design: Space-Saving Brilliance:

Crafted with a visionary tower design, the Tzacol Genie CS01 elevates space efficiency to new heights. Occupying a footprint smaller than a 330ml can of Coke, this charging station redefines desktop organization. Say goodbye to cable clutter and welcome a clutter-free workspace with ample room for multiple devices.

Benefits Beyond Imagination:

Enhanced efficiency, unparalleled convenience, and compatibility across various devices define the Tzacol Genie CS01. Experience time-saving charging capabilities and reclaim valuable space for a better and more organized lifestyle.

Exclusive Launch Offer:

Exciting news for tech enthusiasts! During the launch phase, TESSAN presents an irresistible deal on the Tzacol Genie CS01. Avail yourself of the 65W fast charging station at an unbelievable price. Grab the Tzacol Genie CS01 for just $39.99 on Amazon by clipping the on-page coupon—a substantial $20 savings opportunity.

Don't miss out on this chance to elevate the charging game with the Tzacol Genie CS01 from TESSAN—a fusion of GaN-powered efficiency and space-saving innovation.

For more information and to secure the Tzacol Genie CS01,

please visit https://www.tessan.com

Or Users can go and get directly:https://amz.run/7Hwl

About TESSAN:

TESSAN, established as a frontier in consumer electronics, commits to creating groundbreaking charging solution that cater to users worldwide, including power strip, wall extender, travel adapter, charging station and so on, to creat connections that empower people to live better lives.

