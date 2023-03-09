Tether (USDT) Bank Transfers In Europe With IBAN Account Enabled By SuisseBase

A new digital asset platform is now enabling high-net-worth and corporate users to make Tether (USDT) transfers within Europe using a regular IBAN account.

Innovative Concepts AG has launched SuisseBase, a platform that allows users to connect traditional bank accounts with cryptocurrency wallets, enabling them to make transactions seamlessly between the two. It differs in that it is designed for retail clients as well as institutional users who need a service that can handle large transactions without causing price slippage, or a departure from the intended sale price.

According to its developers, SuisseBase can handle "sub-second" settlements owing to its high liquidity, which is due to a massive integrated network of liquidity providers, also known as market makers who stake their assets in exchange for transaction fees.

Innovative Concepts AG further stated that one of SuisseBase's most defining features is the level of security features built into the platform. For one, it uses cold storage to secure crypto assets. This means that the coins are stored offline and not accessible via the internet, protecting them from threat actors and other security vulnerabilities.

The platform also has features in place that prevent it from being used in money laundering. Innovative Concepts AG stated that it has passed numerous technology audits by the Association Romande des Intermédiaires Financiers, a self-regulatory organization dedicated to the prevention of money laundering authorized by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority. "We follow the principles of the Swiss, so our clients can be assured of our absolute discretion and professionalism," it explained.

In addition to USDT, SuisseBase features over 40 tradable assets, and an expense card is set to be issued soon to corporate clients.

