TETRA PAY – The final chance to participate in the TPAY token IEO organised on ProBit and LA Token.

Introducing TPAY Tokens from Tetra Pay, currently hosting its IEO on a couple of platforms making now the perfect time to invest in the cryptocurrency and get the tokens at quite a discounted rate.

—

Introducing TPAY Tokens from Tetra Pay, currently hosting its IEO on a couple of platforms making now the perfect time to invest in the cryptocurrency and get the tokens at quite a discounted rate. With cryptocurrencies making headlines throughout the globe, wasting the opportunity would be foolish for anyone looking to enjoy the perks of this dynamic industry.

TPAY Tokens were introduced in 2021 by Tetra Pay International INC. to provide consumers with a multi-utility digital token that finds its application in several sectors including E-commerce, forex trading, real estate, online gambling and many more. The TPAY token is based on the BEP 20 protocol of the BNB blockchain and therefore offers a similar characteristic to its parent token. Looking back, a few days on the TPAY IEO, users can find that the digital token could have been bought from several marketplaces after it was officially launched to the public. While most of the sales of TPAY tokens have concluded, there are still few avenues that can help users to buy TPAY Tokens. Users can try out ProBit by participate in the final sale taking place. Also, they find a couple of extra days to trade TPAY tokens on LA Token as well. The details are as listed below.

The TPAY IEO on LA Token:

The first round of the exchange commenced from the 17th of June and is scheduled to run till the 30th of June, giving users ample time to make their purchases. With a total token sale of 25,000,000 TPAY tokens priced at $0.25, the first round will conclude on the final day of June 2021. The second round is expected to go live from the 1st of July and will last till the 15th with a total token on sale of 25,000,000 TPAY tokens priced at $0.35.

TPAY IEO on ProBit:

The first round of the IEO started on 2nd July and will last till the 8th of July, with a total token count of 40,000,000 TPAY tokens, priced at $0.25. Moving on, the second round is to commence from the 9th of July and will last till the 15th having a total token amount of 40,000,000 TPAY tokens priced at $0.30. Last but not least, the final round will stretch between the 16th and 21st of July with a total of 30,000,000 TPAY tokens priced at $0.35, Bonus rate (other quote currencies) 10%, Bonus rate (PROB) - 15% and minimum purchase quantity 1 total allocation (Maximum purchase quantity - With sales bonus) 2000000.

The good news does not stop with the introduction if TPAY tokens to the users. Tetra Pay will also be launching Tetra Pay casino, for the die hard betting fans. This online gaming platform will feature tons of live casino games loved all around the world, with a special focus on providing fans with a safe and secure gaming environment where they can bet without having to worry about anything. Also, the platform will be completely receptive of major cryptocurrencies like TPAY tokens, bitcoins etc making for a seamless betting experience for the fans. So get ready for a double whammy with Tetra Pay.

To get more information, Visit on - https://tpaytoken.io/

Contact Info:

Name: Erica

Email: Send Email

Organization: Tetra Pay International INC

Address: Tetra Pay International Inc 3 Germany Dr,Unit 4 #1165 Wilmington DE 19804

Phone: +1 954 378 8889

Website: https://tpaytoken.io/

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UQynpyRF_M

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/tetra-pay-the-final-chance-to-participate-in-the-tpay-token-ieo-organised-on-probit-and-la-token/89034793

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89034793