Texas Cash Purchase Program For Vacant Lots Announced By Land Avion

The well-established private land acquisition firm Land Avion has announced the expansion of its cash purchase program, now available to owners of unwanted vacant lots across Texas.

Owners of vacant urban or rural land parcels in Texas can now request an all-inclusive cash offer via Land Avion’s website, as part of the firm’s recently expanded cash purchase program. The firm bases quotations on current market rates, and closure can occur in as little as 30-days after a price has been agreed.

Land Avion states that the new Texas service is open to all types of vacant land, including lots in undeveloped or isolated locations, as well as residential- or commercial use property in major urban centers. The company is also interested in property regardless of its condition, and offers can be made on forestry-use or farm land.

The recent announcement follows the introduction of Land Avion’s cash purchase program in several other states, including Alabama, California, Arkansas, and Florida. The company explains that it can work with owners in a variety of financial situations, which has made the program popular among people who are behind on taxes or want to sell quickly.

As part of the new service, Land Avion conducts current market research, such as county data and comparable properties, prior to issuing an offer. The firm points out that vacant land can often take considerably longer to sell when compared to houses, meaning that owners may have to accept a low price if they are in need of a fast sale. The firm’s program is designed to help owners avoid this issue.

The company also explains that it does not rely on commissions or additional fees as part of its business model. As a result, owners selling their land through the new program can retain almost 100% of the quoted price. Land Avion does impose a legal fee for the charges associated with closure, and the firm states that this cost is included as part of each offer.

Land sales made under the new program can be concluded in as little as 30-days, owing to the streamlined processes that Land Avion has developed over several decades of operation. The firm was first established in New Mexico in the 1990s, and the popularity of its cash purchase service has seen it grow to encompass many parts of the US.

